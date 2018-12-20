



The Top

How to Sell 10,000 Units of a Physical Product Fast with Cathryn and Allen Episode 192

Ep 192 Nathan speaks with Cathryn and Allen, the founders of The Best Self Co., a business dedicated to helping entrepreneurs think big, stay focused, and get more done. Listen as Nathan and the duo talk about using Shopify to grow their business and promoting on Kickstarter.The BestSelf Co. started as a project between two entrepreneurs, Cathryn and Allen, who were on a journey to creating a life they loved, through building their respective businesses and being able to quit their day jobs. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show01:28 – Cathryn and Allen join the show. 01:40 – Bestself.co is a company dedicated to people to help them become the best version of themselves. 03:40 – Cathryn and Allen got the idea for the company when they started applying the principles of successful time management in their work lives and started seeing results. 04:20 – They did a Kickstarter to fund their first big batch of products. 05:44 – BestSelf Co. makes about 70% profit margins per product. 07:04 – Go to Bestself.co and use code “NATHAN” to get a 10% discount. 08:06 – The business uses Shopify because they have experience using it along being entered in a competition.09:59 – BestSelf Co. creates their products with a framework in mind – so users can reach milestones day-to-day. 12:00 – Dear Top Tribe, tweet to @NathanLatka on Twitter about how you organize your daily notes. 13:16 – In the first couple weeks, BestSelf Co.’s generated roughly 16K in revenue. 15:03 – BestSelf’s concept started in May – since then they’ve gotten 19K email subscribers. 17:15 – BestSelf’s products are designed with principles of psychology and aesthetics to create a pleasant user experience. 18:26 – Host Gator: Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable19:07 – Famous Five21:46 – What’s Nathan doing after selling his business Heyo? Find out at Nathanlatka.com/whatsnext. Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Four Hour Work WeekWhat CEO do you follow?— Tim FerrissWhat is your favorite online tool?— Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Get started as soon as you can doing what you want to do. 3 Key Points:You can use Shopify to help you sell things in your online store. BestSelf’s products combine aesthetics, productivity psychology, and various useful tools to increase the value of their planners and other products.Kickstarter is a great way to gauge interest in a business/product and to raise money. You can set milestones to further interact with your potential audience.Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Bestself.co – Cathryn and Allen’s business. Use promo code ‘NATHAN’ to get 10% off. @bestselfco – TwitterHost Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Slack – Web tool used by Cathryn and AllenThe Four Hour Work Week – Favorite book by the duo.Tim Ferriss – CEO the duo follows. CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop