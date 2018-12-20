



The Top

Blab goal is 7% week over week growth. Here's how the Founder will do it with Shaan Puri CEO of Blab Episode 185

Ep 185 Shaan Puri, a co-founder of Blab, a media platform that lets you listen in on conversations between experts in just about any field. Listen as Nathan and Shaan talk about how the latter plans to monetize his growing business. Bio Shawn Puril is the co-founder of Blab – previously he opened a sushi restaurant, bio-tech startup, and ran an idea lab in San Francisco. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:21 – Sean joins the show. 02:53 – Blab is in beta. It's like Skype, but it has a public forum feature that allows users to listen in on an interview or call-in. 03:45 – The average daily active user is watching for a little over an hour a day. 05:04 – People can tune into the conversation of CEO's or other topics or people they care about. 06:28 – Blab covers a lot of niche audiences such as RV's and old book collecting. 07:28 – Blab has a feature that allows more audience and broadcaster interaction. 08:22 – Anyone can use the platform – from at-home hobbyists to professionals from big name companies. 09:13 – Blab is privately funded – their business model is similar to that of TV, they plan to monetize with sponsors in the future. 10:30 – The Blab team is aiming to grow big enough so that users can make a living off of broadcasting on the site. 11:17 – Blab's current goal is an increase of 7% of viewers every week. 12:13 – Blab's team consists of 15 members. 14:31 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?- Rework by Fried and Hansson What CEO do you follow?— Conor McGregor What is your favorite online tool?— Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Forget the classes, forget the grades. Build about 5 really great connections that'll last you a lifetime at University. 3 Key Points: Blab is a media platform on which users can listen in on calls conducted by just about anyone (hobbyist to professional) on any variety of topics. There are also features that allow listener/broadcaster interaction. Blab is privately funded – in the future once they have enough viewers, they plan on running ads to monetize traffic. Blab is unlike Netflix and YouTube in that it's a live stream and covers any variety of topics by any type of profession. Resources Mentioned: @shaanvp – Shaan's Twitter Blab – Shaan's business Rework by Fried and Hansson– Shaan's favorite business book Conor McGregor– CEO Shaan follows Slack – Shaan's favorite online tool