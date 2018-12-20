



Startup COO Leaves after 500 Accelerator, Left with 1% Equity with Jules Hill Episode 183

Ep 183 Jules Hill, the analytics manager of the startup Windsor Circle . Listen as Nathan and Jules talk about the latter's previous experiences as the COO of Cellbreaker. BioJules Hill was born in England, grew up in Mexico, and went to the U.S. for college. After graduating early from Kenan-Flagler business school he dedicated two years to the venture backed startup CellBreaker as COO. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:34 – Jules joins the show. 01:51 – CellBreaker had raised about 50K when Jules joined it full time. 02:38 – When he started, he got equity and pay, but it wasn't much. 03:47 – He was paid 20K a year at the startup when he first started and he'd just bought a house. 05:02 – One of the milestones CellBreaker reached was getting accepted to the 500 startups programs in California which granted the business 100K. 06:19 – Jules gets paid as a reserve in the marine corp., rents out a room in his house, and does freelance jobs occasionally to make ends meet where he can. 07:00 – Nathan and Jules breaks down the money he's made through each means. 08:31 – Jules left CellBreaker when the startup didn't meet the milestones he thought they would. However, it was a valuable learning experience. 09:48 – Jules talks about the legal ramifications that slowed down CellBreaker's progress. 10:55 – Jules possesses 1% equity in CellBreaker. 11:45 – Currently Jules works at a new startup called Windsor Circle. It helps retailers increase their customer lifetime value and customer retention. 12:23 – Jules is the analytics manager at the new startup. 13:25 – Jules is making significantly more than 20K 15:26 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?- The Visual Display of Quantitative Information by Tufte What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Google's Ngram viewer Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— You're always going to be able to make it work. Don't be afraid to take risks. Ask yourself 'what's the worst that could happen?' 3 Key Points: Being involved in extraneous legal matters will really bog down a business. It can be a dilemma deciding between going to work for a well-established business or a startup straight out of school. Making ends meet can be an eclectic task because there are a variety of ways to make money here and there. Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for. LinkedIn – Jules's LinkedIn Windsor Circle – Jules's current business CellBreaker – Jules's previous business The Visual Display of Quantitative Information – Jules's favorite business book Elon Musk – CEO Jules follows Google's Ngram viewer – Jules's favorite online tool Credits Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives