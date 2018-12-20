



The Top

19 years old, in college, has sales, will she drop out with Lila Zimmerman Episode 182

Ep 182 Lila Zimmerman, the founder of Fresh Fit, and Fearless, dedicated to the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Listen as Nathan and Lila talk about Bio Lila Zimmerman is a 19 year old college student from Boston, MA and is currently a sophomore at the University of Maryland. Her passion for health and fitness moved her to create an Instagram account to share her lifestyle. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:46 – Kristi joins the show. 02:13 – Kristi uses Instagram to market partner products and promote her e-book on healthy living. 02:46 – Kristi launched her Instagram account summer 2014. She got to a thousand followers in a year. And now she has 15K followers. 03:11 – Instagram pictures are popular through consistency, quality, good hashtags, and interacting/networking with other accounts. 03:42 – Lila talks about using Share for Share to grow her Instagram account. 04:54 – Traffic is directed from Lila's Instagram bio to her website. 05:15 – Nathan talks about a useful bitly tip to track clicks from url's. 06:31 – Writing her e-book took about 2 months and it costs 14.99$ to download. It's sold 900$ worth of copies. 07:40 – Lila talks about what's next for her as an entrepreneur – creating a new e-book. 09:00 – Lila would pursue her business full time if it generated 9K a month. 10:56 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?- Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook by Gary Vaynerchuk What CEO do you follow?— Suja Juice What is your favorite online tool?—IconoSquare Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 15 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Eventually you'll find something you're passionate about. 3 Key Points: Popular Instagram posts possess consistency, high quality, good hashtags, and interact/network with other accounts. Share for share is a good way to grow your social media account. Accounts with a similar target audience can both grow their audiences by mutually sharing a post. You can track the number of clicks a bitly link has generated by adding a plus notation after the link. Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for. Instagram – Lila's Instagram Fresh Fit Fearless – Lila's website Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook – Lila's favorite business book Suja Juice – Business Lila follows IconoSquare – Lila's favorite online tool