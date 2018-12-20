



How to Quit Corporate for a Startup with Kristi Zulkhe Episode 181

Ep 181 Kristi Zulkhe, the CEO and co-founder of KnowledgeHound. Listen as Nathan and Kristi talk about how the latter's company turns a profit curing corporate amnesia. Bio Kristi Zulkhe is an entrepreneur idea generator and global consumer insights and strategy expert with six years of proven strategic leadership and experience at Procter and Gamble and three years of being CEO at her startup KnowledgeHound. In the summer of 2011, she founded a new consumer solution to pursue her own passion for innovation and impacting lives. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 02:07 – Kristi joins the show. 02:36 – KnowledgeHound is a business dedicated to curing corporate amnesia. 03:09 – Many businesses forget the research they've done in the past. They end up wasting a lot of money and time. 04:17 – They're a software service email subscription business model. They load a business's data onto a database and apply a search engine to it. 05:04 – Pricing is all custom based on the enterprise level and it's dependent on how many studies they have. Companies pay on an annual subscription basis. 06:03 – KnowledgeHound has been growing in double digits since they've started. Their key metric is number of clients, monthly recurring revenue, and adoption rate. 07:03 – The business is aiming for 5 million in revenue for 2016. 08:47 – Kristi gave up a six figure salary to work on KnowledgeHound. 09:31 – As an entrepreneur, Kristi's ventures are not about the money. 10:56 – Kristi's biggest investment in her business was her time. She spent 12-14 hour workdays 6 days a week. 12:38 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?- The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow?— Michelle Hayward and Amanda Lannert What is your favorite online tool?— Droplr Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Remember that your work is all about your journey and your present impact, not necessarily the end result. 3 Key Points: Many businesses have a problem recalling research they conducted in previous years. Services like KnowledgeHound seek to fix the problem by importing business data and applying a search engine. For some entrepreneurs, the venture is not about the money – it's natural drive that pushes them towards their goals. For KnowledgeHound, pricing is dependent on the number of studies that need to be stored in their database. Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for. @zulk10 – Kristi's Twitter KnowledgeHound – Kristi's business LinkedIn – Kristi's LinkedIn The Hard Thing About Hard Things – Kristi's favorite business book Michelle Hayward and Amanda Lannert – CEO's Kristi keeps up with.