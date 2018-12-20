



She Focuses on Energy and Did $1.2m Last Year with Sheevaun Moran Ep 180

Ep 180 Sheevaun Moran, the founder and creator of the Energetic Solutions, Inc ® Success Systems. Listen as Nathan and Sheevaun talk about her conference Epic Life and building a reliable list. 3 Key Points: Often having people on your list from previous ventures will bring them back in present ventures. Sheevaun still gets responses from people on her list who know her from older projects like her podcast. Audio visual equipment and services often costs a big portion of expenses when holding an event such as a conference. Social media platforms are efficient customer acquisition channels. Sheevaun is the founder and creator of the Energetic Solutions, Inc.® Success Systems. - Devoted to teaching the world’s entrepreneurs and leaders the authentic and audacious Energetic Principles with practical step-by-step ‘How-To’s’, to fulfill their legacy or dream. Sheevaun has helped over 15,000 people to achieve their dream, trained thousands to have clarity, calm and vibrant health while building their businesses. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:37 – Sheevaun joins the show. 01:45 – Sheevaun helps people achieve their dreams by helping them to unlock their potential. 02:49 – In 2015, Sheevaun’s largest revenue stream was through coaching. 03:08 – The entry level coaching costs 997$ and is called Epic Life. It focuses on breaking through perceived limits we put on ourselves. 04:53 – The last Epic Life conference was in California in early December. 150 people signed up for the conference, but only 120 showed up. 06:02 – The expenses totaled up to about 50K for the conference (room/food) and from participation sales the conference brought in about 2-3K per member. 07:05 – For the last conference, Sheevaun paid 25K for the Audio Visual services. 08:34 – People on Sheevaun’s list come from a wide variety of sources such as her inactive podcast. (150 Episodes in 2011). 09:05 – Sheevaun has 50K efficient emails on her list. 09:58 – Sheevaun relies on Facebook ads and Twitter for advertising channels. She spent about 12-15K for the last conference. 10:33 – Webinars are the new things Sheevaun hopes to utilize efficiently. She has about 10 people on her team. 1.2 million dollar revenue in 2015. 13:21 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?- Double Double and As a Man Thinketh What CEO do you follow?— Mark Cuban What is your favorite online tool?— Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Sometimes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Think bigger and make sure you keep your health intact for the long play. Resources Mentioned: Epic Life – Entry level coaching created by Sheevaun. com – Sheevaun's website LinkedIn – Sheevaun's LinkedIn Trello – Sheevaun's favorite online tool Mark Cuban – Website Sheevaun keeps up with. Double Double and As a Man Thinketh – Sheevaun's favorite business books 