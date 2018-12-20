



How To Build App Worth $10m With 3 Million Users with Ida Tin of Clue EP 154

Ep 154 features Ida Tin , who's the co-founder and CEO of Clue, the world's fastest growing period tracking and fertility application. Ida Tin is the co-founder and CEO of Clue, a digital female health company based in Berlin, Germany whose Clue app is acclaimed as the most streamlined, user-friendly menstrual cycle tracking app available. Born in Copenhagen, Ida graduated from Denmark's prestigious creative business school, KaosPilots. A lifelong entrepreneur, she previously led motorcycle tours around the world and published a book about her experience, "Direktøs" which became a Danish bestseller.

3 Key Points: Working in several different fields fosters unexpected skills that become useful in other occupations and ventures. Clue was made because nobody had come up with a modern and data-driven innovation to help women manage their reproductive health. Don't let your age be an obstacle to your plans. Every age has unique strengths that can be utilized immediately.

Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:41 – Ida joins the show 01:41 – Clue doesn't generate revenue right now, the company is focused on growth. 02:24 – Clue's raised about 10 million from Union Square Ventures and other investors. 03:09 – Before working on Clue, Ida had a jewelry startup in London and also ran a motorcycle touring company. 03:45 – Despite working in seemingly unrelated fields, Ida's found that her eclectic experiences help her with current ventures. 04:42 – Clue was made because nobody had come up with a modern and data-driven innovation to help women manage their reproductive health. 05:48 – The company was founded by five people – they were funded 50K euros by investors in the beginning. 08:59 – Clue is approaching 3 million active users (using the app at least once a month). 11:20 – Luckily since Clue has several investors, they're able to put off creating a revenue channel, while growing their user base. 12:24 – Clue currently has 24 employees.

Famous Five

Favorite Book?— Hard Things About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz What CEO do you follow?— Vanessa Lee Bush What is your favorite online tool?— Slack, Pocket, Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— More or less If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Each age has their unique strengths, go full force with your creative energy regardless of how old you are.