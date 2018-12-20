



How do You Sell for $90m with NO REVENUE?! EP 167

Ep 167 Eran Eyal, the CEO and founder at Springleap, a marketplace of 180K advertising agency experts. Listen as Nathan and Eran talk about the latter's extensive experiences as an entrepreneur and the valuation of SAAS businesses. 3 Key Points: The valuation of a SAAS model business may not necessarily be only evaluated on a multiplier. There are a variety of factors that can influence its value. It can be prudent to start small as an inexperienced entrepreneur – E-Squared, Eran's clothing and coffee based retail business was a labor of love and learning. By building and integrating a successful marketplace into his crowdsourcing drag-and-drop business, Eran was able to increase its value. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show. 01:34 – Eran joins the show. 02:20 – Eran describes his time with E-Squared, an apparel and coffee based retail business. 03:51 – E-Squared started in 2006 and was sold in 2008. 04:34 – The business had two locations and didn't produce a massive exit. 3-4X in topline revenue. 05:31 – Eran describes his second business which relied on crowdsourcing. 09:00 – Initially the drag-and-drop crowdsourcing software wasn't SAAS based. But it quickly switched because clients preferred paying a SAAS model. 10:11 – At its peak, the crowdsourcing business had about 37 large customers and several small ones. 10:36 – The highest MR (marginal revenue) for the crowdsourcing business was about 250K a month. 11:45 – One of Eran's strengths is building a successful marketplace, a skill that helped him strengthen his drag-and-drop crowdsourcing business. 12:29 – Nathan and Eran discuss tying the valuation of a SAAS business to annual recurring revenue. 13:37 – Eran gives an example of why a MRR SAAS based business shouldn't be valuated with only a multiplier. 14:35 – 7X to 10X is a good multiplier on ARR (annual recurring revenue) for a SAAS based business being sold, but it hinges on a variety of factors. 15:43 – While Nathan believes that anything other than the multiplier is only speculation, Eran believes that the speculation affects valuation significantly. 16:01 – Eran explains/defends his stance on speculation's impact on valuation. 18:05 – Eran will be back on the show to talk more about Springleap. No Famous Five for this episode. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Edgar – A tool Nathan uses to add pieces of content to a library and automate content distribution on media platforms. Springleap – Eran's business @EranEyal – Eran's twitter Clarity – Eran's Clarity eran@springleap.com – Eran's email LinkedIn – Frank's LinkedIn Crunchbase – Springleap, Eran's current business