Why We Turned Down a $35 Milllion Acquisition Offer With Russell Brunson of ClickFunnels

Ep 137 Russell Brunson joins Nathan. Russell Brunson is a trail blazer in the world of internet marketing, becoming most famous for his sophisticated use of split testing. Russell started his first business while studying at University, selling over a million dollars' worth of his own products and services from his own basement by the time he graduated. Since then, he has started and built diverse businesses including software company ClickFunnels and coaching company DotComSecrets. 3 Key Points: You can create an astoundingly profitable consulting business by providing a bridge between software and the concept behind the software When you go the VC route, your board members become your customers and the REAL customers are the ones who lose out. If the goose is laying the golden egg—don't tinker. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:35 – Russell joins the show 01:46 – Russell talks about what he was selling in college—POTATO GUNS 02:15 – Russell is 35 years old 02:35 – Dot Com Secrets is Russell's coaching company—ClickFunnelsis the result 03:39 – Dot Com Secrets is also a book now 04:04 – The company (DCS not CF) will do between $6-7 million by the end of the year 04:20 – Most ClickFunnels members ultimately become consulting clients in one way or another 04:55 – Bridging the gap between the software and the concept 06:13 – The call-to-action in Russell's book 07:20 – 18% of ClickFunnel customers pay $300 a month—everyone else pays $100 08:08 – Defying the venture capital route 09:13 – Defining the ultimate goal with ClickFunnels 11:16 – Ironing out the equity split 11:29 – Russell sank over $1,000,000 to get Click Funnels off the ground 13:10 – It's not always about what your partner's bring—it's about how much you respect them 14:20 – Customer acquisition cost 15:05 – 80% of new clients are organic, 20% are from affiliates 18:30 – Click Funnels list is ½ million people 18:45 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?—Rework What CEO do you follow?— None What is your favorite online tool?—Tomorrow.do Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Understand the power of working for people for FREE Resources Mentioned: ClickFunnels – Russell's newest company Dot Com Secrets – Russell's consulting company Dot Com Secrets – Russell's book Rework – Russell's favorite business book Tomorrow.do – THE digital tool Russell could not live without