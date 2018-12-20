



This is The Worlds Most Influential, Powerful Investor with Tim Draper of DFJ Venture (Timothy Draper)

Ep 129 Tim Draper of DFJ Venture (Timothy Draper) joins Nathan. Tim Draper was a founding partner of Draper Associates and DFJ. He has raised ten core funds totaling more than $10 BILLION, hired and led a team of partners, invested in hundreds of early­stage private companies, including Baidu, Tesla, Hotmail, Skype, Parametric Technology, Digidesign, TwitchTV, Theranos and Overture. He has extended his reach through the building of the Draper Venture Network with 14 funds covering 30 cities around the world, through the creation of Draper University, a school and ecosystem dedicated to preparing entrepreneurs, and through building a high-profile brand to generate deal flow. 3 Key Points: Entrepreneurs need to be comfortable with changing rules California is falling behind in business, education. Division of the state would improve results. Viral marketing is a good thing. Episode Notes: 00:58 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:43 – Skype investment – Tim was in the first Skype video call, his username is 'Tim' 02:52 – Skype investment less than $10 million. Sold for $4 billion to ebay 04:08 – Size of funds usually around $400 million. Network is in 36 cities around the world 06:10 – ABC reality show Startup U 07:25 – Changing volleyball rules on Startup U / encouraging freedom at Draper University 10:18 – Invested in Tesla early prior to Elon Musk's involvement 10:59 – Tim's different processes for finding new investment opportunities 12:10 – Elon was an investor in Tesla prior to taking control 13:19 – Tim's ties 13:43 – Six California's – the rationale 16:50 – Doesn't believe he would be a good political candidate 17:13 – 'Get your free email at Hotmail' – first viral marketing 19:37 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects. Draper Associates DFJ Startup U Draper University Draper Venture Network Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Startup Game by William Draper What CEO do you follow? — All of them. Elon Musk, Robin Li (Baidu), Elizabeth Holmes (Theranos). Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — No If you could let your 20-year-old self know one thing, what would it be? – Stick to your intuition.