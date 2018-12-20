



Is He The Worlds Youngest, And Smartest Investor with Aaron Fifield

Ep 179 Aaron Fifield, the host of the podcast Chat with Traders. Listen as Nathan and Aaron talk about trading and what makes a podcast attractive to listeners. Bio Aaron Fifield is the host of Chat with Traders a podcast focusing on weekly interviews with profitable traders. He also runs his own graphics and web design company. 3 Key Points: Before monetizing a product or service, often times it's beneficial to grow your list and become better known. Qualities that attract listeners to a podcast are the inclusion of well-known guests, consistency, and being active on social media platforms. If you want to be something, spend your time around people who already are. To be an engineer, spend time with engineers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:22 – Aaron joins the show. 02:05 – Aaron made his first thousand dollars when he started his graphics and web design company. 03:32 – Chat with Traders began with Aaron's desire to spend more time with traders. 05:30 – Movies make trading look more glamorous than it really is. 06:35 – Aaron's main revenue stream comes from his podcast Chat with Traders which hasn't been monetized - only publicized. 07:20 – Chat with Traders started about a year ago and releases once a week. They reached about 90K downloads in a recent month and have about 627K cumulative downloads. 07:57 – Featuring prolific or famous guests attract listeners to the podcast, but convincing them to come on air requires perseverance. 08:26 – Being active on a couple social media platforms and being consistent with publishing schedule are also important to getting listeners. 10:08 – Aaron gives an example pitch to direct listeners to his podcast. 10:33 – Chat with Traders has 5,800 subscribers, Aaron's focus is growing the list through 2016. 10:58 – Aaron makes some revenue from graphics and web design. He makes a couple hundred bucks from his podcast per month. 13:31 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?- Rich Dad Poor Dad and The 48 Laws of Power What CEO do you follow?— com What is your favorite online tool?— Trello and Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No, but he keeps in mind that 'the morning starts the night before.' If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Start trading early. Don't start a purely service based business. Get into the habit of outsourcing more. Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for. @chatwithtraders – Aaron's Twitter LinkedIn – Aaron Fifield Chat With Traders – Aaron's podcast Trello and Slack – Aaron's favorite online tools com – Website Aaron keeps up with. Rich Dad Poor Dad and The 48 Laws of Power – Aaron's favorite business books