His company has lended $400m via unique canadian model with Jeff Goldenberg

Ep 176 Jeff Goldenberg, the head of growth at Borrowell a leading Canadian online marketplace lender. Listen as Nathan and Jeff talk about the concept of Engineering as Marketing and the trickiness of growing a loan related business. 3 Key Points: Engineering as Marketing is a concept in which a service or product is provided for free and in turn is used as a lead generator. Borrowell keeps the loans it processes off its books as it’s only a marketplace for buying and selling loans – not processing the loans themselves. Like in the case of Borrowell, growing a business is never straightforward – Burrowell has to examine all its loans carefully so they don’t pay the price. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:40 – Jeff joins the show. 01:50 – Borrowell is a marketplace lender. They offer online loans to high credit Canadians. 03:37 – Customer acquisition cost is Burrowell’s key metric when measuring their progress. 04:42 – Borrowell isn’t bootstrapped – they’ve raised 5.4 million by the end of last year. 05:31 – Jeff talks about loan capital and equity in Borrowell. 06:22 – Borrowell is only a marketplace in which people buy and sell loans. Investors such as banks provide loan capital. 08:46 – Growth is tricky because Borrowell doesn’t want to process unreliable loans quickly that might sink them in the future. 09:36 – Jeff is available on Twitter: @jeff_goldenberg. 10:05 – Borrowell is closing in on half a billion loan applications in Canada. 11:04 – Jeff’s favorite growth tool is known as Engineering as Marketing. Which is when a service or product is made free and used as a lead generator. (Dropbox, Hubspot) 13:00 – Borrowell takes a percentage of each loan between 1-5%. 14:51 – They are raising below 20 million in a Series A. 16:53 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for. Here isNathan’s Edgar Content Calendar: Growth Hacker’s Guide to The Galaxy – Growth hacks for the Digital Marketer @jeff_goldenberg – Jeff’s Twitter LinkedIn – Jeff’s LinkedIn Zapier – Jeff’s favorite online tool Traction and Choose Yourself – Jeff’s favorite business books Elon Musk – CEO Jeff follows Bio Jeff Goldenberg is the Head of Growth at Borrowell, a leading Canadian online marketplace lender. He is a sought after expert and speaker in the areas of digital marketing, growth hacking and business development for innovative, high-growth companies. He is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at MaRS Discovery District as well as a mentor at the TechStars/Startup Next accelerator. Famous 5 Favorite Book?- Traction and Choose Yourself What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Zapier Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— You don’t have to jump on a concept with two feet – you can test the waters first. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! 