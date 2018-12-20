



How to Make $500k Teaching Someone Elses Software with Joseph Michael

Ep 174 Joseph Michael, a top-notch Scrivener coach who helps people become world class writers. Listen as Nathan and Joseph talk about how they keep up with lists and the market's demand for learning how to use a particular piece of software. 3 Key Points: One can build a product and then use it to gain targeted subscribers which allows one to more effectively find joint ventures. Often times the service that teaches how to use a particular software has the same or greater demand than the software itself. One can grow their list by doing webinars in joint ventures and increasing demand for their services. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:57 – Joseph joins the show. 02:28 – Scrivener is a super powered version of Microsoft Word. 03:39 – Joseph teaches his clients through an Evernote course – the software itself is 45$. Joseph’s highest tier of teaching how to use software is about 290$. 04:12 – In 2015, Joseph’s services have raked in 500K in sales. (42K a month) 05:17 – Traffic is directed to Joseph’s service through JV partners. 05:53 – Joseph describes his first JV partner and webinar that helped him convert to customers. 06:55 – Joseph’s webinars are teaching based – he walks watchers through a process in using Scrivener. His conversion rates are very good in his field. 08:31 – For letting him use their list, JV partners split the profits with Joseph 50/50. JV partners are usually strapped for time and need expertise on software like Scrivener. 09:43 – Joseph hired a researcher to compile a list of 200 possible names of interested influencers who’d be interested in a Scrivener teaching service in the writer community. 11:50 – Learn Scrivener Fast is hoping to double revenue for 2016. The demand for the service remains high and Joseph’s current list has 60K emails. 12:15 – One can build a product and then use the product to gain targeted subscribers which lets one partner more efficiently with other JV’s. 12:42 – Nathan plans on asking for Scrivener’s revenue on a future episode to compare to Joseph’s. He’s willing to bet the teaching service makes more than the software itself. 14:12 – Customers who buy Joseph’s services don’t necessarily own Scrivener, but it’s usually a big selling point that the software can be confusing to use. 15:00 – Scrivener is behind Learn Scrivener Fast, but they haven’t done a JV together. 15:42 – The CEO of Scrivener is scheduled to be on The Top on February 18th – Nathan is thinking about trying to buy the company. 16:55 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for. Here isNathan’s Edgar Content Calendar: @scrivenercoach – Joseph’s twitter Joseph Michael – Joseph Michael’s personal site. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The 80/20 Principle by Richard Koch What CEO do you follow?— Nathan Latka What is your favorite online tool?— ScreenFloat Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Spend 80% of your time on 20% of your gifts. Find the things in which you're the most effective. 