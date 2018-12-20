



The Top

This is How Much Revenue Ontraport Does with Landon Ray

Ep 170 Landon Ray, the founder and CEO of Ontraport, an award winning web-based sales, marketing, and business automation software platform. Listen as Nathan and Landon talk about how the latter went from selling flowers, to Wall Street, to running his own wildly successful business. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: bit.ly/1SynoAg Top Entrepreneurs join Nathan Latka daily inspired by, Art of Charm, Pat Flynn, John Dumas, Entrepreneur on Fire, Chalene Johnson, Lewis Howes, School of Greatness, HBR Podcast, the StartUp podcast, Mixergy, Andrew Warner, AskGaryVee, and the great hosts of BiggerPockets! 3 Key Points: Ontraport stays true to its mission by lowering the cost of their services after they became well established to aid small business owners. Landon pivoted his old assets in the SEO business to create Ontraport – he also used some of his personal savings to keep the business going before it blew up. It’s hard to pull yourself out of career mode once you’ve settled into it. Whenever possible, it’s beneficial to expand your horizons by traveling. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 02:05 – Landon joins the show. 03:25 – When he was 25, Landon wanted to find something meaningful to do and was attracted to the technological renaissance in Silicon Valley at the time. 03:20 – The main reason businesses in the info-marketing space don’t go into software is that the development side can be intimidating. 04:22 – Landon bought and sold stock for himself on Wall Street – he stopped after 2001. 05:30 – Being in the SEO business was a bad move because Google would eventually take away all the search results. 07:19 – Before Ontraport gained traction, hundreds of thousands of dollars went into the company from Landon’s own pocket. He didn’t take a salary either because he had savings. 08:04 – The business has about 10K clients and made about 500K four years in a row. 10:36 – Ontraport’s mission is to remove the burden of technology for entrepreneurs so they can focus on building the business they love. 11:21 – Ontraport’s services have gotten cheaper because they can afford to do it. 12:07 – The average customer pays 400$ a month, but the current value is now offset by a free service the company offers. 13:09 – Ontraport has about 6K customers paying about 200-300$ and 100 employees. 13:50 – Between 14-20 million dollars in annual returning revenue. 16:40 – If Oracle offered to buy Ontraport for 100 million, Landon would decline. Though the money would guarantee stability, the business is in a very favorable position right now. 18:17 – Landon would consider 50 million for a portion of Ontraport. 19:00 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for. Here isNathan’s Edgar Content Calendar: Ontraport – Landon’s business. LinkedIn – Landon’s LinkedIn The Obstacle Is the Way – Landon’s favorite book. Gary Vaynerchuk – CEO Landon follows Google Keep – Landon’s favorite online tool Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Obstacle Is the way by Ryan Holiday What CEO do you follow?— Gary Vaynerchuk What is your favorite online tool?— Google Keep Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Once you get into career mode, it’s hard to pull yourself out of it. Remember to travel and expand your horizons. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop