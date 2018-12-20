



How To Hit $600k Revenue Goal Fast

Ep 165 Nehal Kazim, the CEO of Amplifii Corporation, a Toronto based paid advertising agency specializing in Facebook and Google advertising. Listen as Nathan and Nehal discuss the importance of asking for the right amount of money for one’s services and having faith in one’s abilities to that end. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! 3 Key Points: If you think your services might be worth more than what you charge, don't be afraid to ask for more money. You can improve your negotiating skills by going on Craigslist and bargaining with buyers and sellers. Most businesses don't know the first thing about spending its money on Facebook ads effectively. Applying marketing concepts is essential to advertising success. (Also Nehal sells courses on how to market effectively.) Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:41 – Nehal joins the show – he’s 25 and founded Amplifii when he was 22. 02:06 – Amplifii isn’t Nehal’s first business – he started out teaching people how to play basketball and worked in other ventures. 03:29 – When he was selling websites he made, Nehal was afraid of asking for too much money, which he regrets. 04:03 – The only difference between Nehal’s ability to charge 500$ vs 5000$ was his belief as well as his skillset to show that he was able to get his client the results they were paying for. 04:22 – Nathan recommends learning how to negotiate for prices on Craigslist. 05:45 – Amplifii makes money by charging a monthly retainer or a percentage of ad spend. 06:05 – Revenue is 30-60K a month. 07:15 – Nehal’s didn’t hit his revenue goal for 2015 which was 600K a month, Amplifii made 300K. 08:11 – Think your services might be worth more than what you’re charging? Bite the bullet and just ask for more. 08:37 – Amplifii’s staff includes one project manager, a few virtual assistants overseas, and copywriters on contract. 09:33 – Nehal is offering a teaching service on how to spend a business’s first 100$ on Facebook ads most effectively. 10:48 – Amplifii is a cash flow business for Nehal to be able to accomplish what he wants in life through other businesses. (It’s like a launching pad for him.) 12:03 – Nehal doesn’t take much money out of the business – he considers the most important return from his business is his personal development. (Attending masterminds, traveling.) 13:57 – Nehal spends a lot of money on his education – he gets online certifications and signs up for courses and conferences. 14:55 – Nehal aims to learn from those who are better, faster, and stronger than him so he can catch up. 16:08 – Nehal can be reached personally over his Facebook page/profile. 17:16 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Amplifii – Nehal’s business Facebook – Nehal’s Facebook LinkedIn – Nehal’s LinkedIn 10X Rule – Nehal’s favorite book Peter Diamandis – Author Nehal follows Asana – Online tool Nehal uses. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— 10X Rule by Grant blah. What CEO do you follow?— Not a CEO, but Peter Diamandis What is your favorite online tool?— Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Stop being so hard on yourself. 