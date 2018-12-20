



Numbers Behind Freedom Journal Launch with John Lee Dumas of Entrepreneur On Fire

Ep 163 John Lee Dumas, the founder and host of EOFire, an award winning podcast where he interviews today's most inspiring entrepreneurs seven days a week. Listen as Nathan and John talk about the Freedom Journal, a notebook designed for users to set and accomplish their goals effectively. 3 Key Points: Goals should be specific and contain aspects that make it a 'smart goal.' (Specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-bound.) It's important to 'shoot for the moon' when trying to achieve a goal, because one might 'land among the stars.' (As corny as that sounds, John insists it's true.) The Freedom Journal is a tool designed to help users set and accomplish their goals. It's not just a revenue model; the product is intended to make a lasting impact on the world. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:58 – John joins the show 02:23 – The Freedom Journal was created to help people set and accomplish their goals. 05:02 – John believes that a constant notebook should be a staple of entrepreneurs. But often times they're missing an organizational outline. (Something The Freedom Journal features.) 06:28 – For some people, the one obstacle to success is similar to a big heavy domino that, once knocked over, initiates a chain reaction. 07:02 – For this reason, the first page of The Freedom Journal is teaching a user how to set a smart goal. 07:45 – John talks about what makes a goal a 'smart goal.' 08:37 – It's important to be realistic, but being ambitious with a goal often ensures that the effort produces something significant. 09:54 – John talks having 10 micro goals within a 100 day project. 10:27 – It takes 6.50$ to produce a Freedom Journal and it retails for 35$. 11:47 – One of The Freedom Journal's purposes is to make a lasting impact on the world. 12:33 – John's partnered up with Pencils of Promise, an organization that builds schools in developing countries. 14:40 – The Freedom Journal comes with a software component that further increases accountability for a user. 17:32 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects EOFire – John's Podcast and personal website @johnleedumas – John's twitter LinkedIn – John's LinkedIn The Chimp Paradox – John's favorite book Elon Musk – CEO John follows Focus@Will – Online tool John uses. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Chimp Paradox – Dr. Steve Peters What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Focus@Will Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Chill out and enjoy the journey.