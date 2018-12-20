



Is This Uber's Next Acquisition?

Episode 162 Harry Campbell, the owner and founder of The Rideshare Guy Blog and Podcast. Listen as Nathan and Harry talk about recent developments in the rideshare industry for companies such as Uber and Lyft. 3 Key Points: The most successful billion dollar businesses are almost always the ones that build the community in a new industry the fastest. (PayPal, Airbnb, etc) Rideshare companies like Uber have steadily been driving prices down for their services, but also paying their drivers less. Harry Campbell made 25K in his most recent month as a blogger simply through driver referrals and direct ad buys. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:29 – Harry joins the show 03:08 – Harry began as an aerospace engineer making 80K a year. His wife attends med school in Southern California. 04:10 – Alongside engineering, Harry did some freelance writing and worked as an Uber driver on the side. 05:04 – Harry makes money with his blog through driver referrals. 06:28 – Using Lyft and Uber at the same time isn't a bad idea as it'll enable you to get a driver sooner. 07:58 – Uber has been driving prices steadily down since they've begun, but their drivers are now paid less than when the company started. 08:22 – One of the ways the company does this is by carpooling rides to halve passenger fees, but keep the driver's earning the same. 09:13 – A rideshare driver can make about 15-20 bucks an hour. 10:30 – In his most recent month, Harry's made 25K through driver referrals and direct ad buys. 12:27 – The most successful billion dollar businesses are almost always the ones that build the community in a new industry the fastest. (PayPal, Airbnb, etc) 13:29 – Harry's list consists of about 10K email subscribers and his podcast has been getting about 12K downloads per month. 15:09 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: The Ride Share Guy – Harry's Podcast @TheRideShareGuy – Harry's twitter The E-Myth Revisited – Harry's favorite book Brian Kelly – CEO Harry follows Asana – Online tool Harry uses. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The E-Myth Revisited – by Michael E. Gerber What CEO do you follow?— Brian Kelly What is your favorite online tool?— Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Sometimes you have to be willing to do the work others aren't willing to do.