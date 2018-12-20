



The Top

How To Be A Mom And Do $10k/mo From Home with Jenn Scalia

Ep 160 Jenn Scalia, a single mom who started from rock bottom to creating a six-figure business. Listen as Nathan and Jenn talk about how she runs her business coaching entrepreneurs in marketing strategy. Bio Jenn Scalia is a visibility strategist for entrepreneurs who want to make an impact. A self-professed introvert, and single mom, she went from rock bottom to creating a multi six-figure business. She’s known for her tough-love, no-BS style and helping business owners overcome their fears and share their message with the world. 3 Key Points: A useful online tool known as a “Welcome Mat” can increase the number of website opt-ins from visitors. Despite running a successful business, Jenn invests heavily into her education – a prudent practice. It’s important to get smart about money (not just in the traditional sense) - play around with the mindset of finance and what it means to you personally. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:20 – Jenn joins the show 01:27 – Jenn sells business strategy and coaching for entrepreneurs through a paid membership and also in one-on-one sessions. 01:52 – She makes about 50K in revenue per month – sometimes hitting 100K. 02:54 – Most of her revenue comes from one-on-one coaching and mentorship. She also has a membership site that rakes in about 5-6K a month. 03:55 – The sit-down mentorship involves marketing strategy, funnels, email marketing, and social media strategy. Jenn is all about visibility and getting a message out. 05:01 – Jenn has two secrets. She works hard and is relatable. 05:47 – Membership currently costs 30$ a month and it’s going up to 47$ in a year. Every month, members get two master-classes from Jenn and a guest expert. 06:22 – Membership perks also include a monthly Q&A and a private community (online forum on Facebook). 06:52 – Users stay an average of three months – Jenn offers a trial membership for people who’d like to try it. 07:42 – Jenn’s one-on-one mentorship costs 10K for four months. The price is increasing in January to 15K. 08:20 – Jenn finds her clients through her followers (tribe) and funnel. 09:12 – Jenn and Nathan talk about the usefulness of website ‘welcome mats’ that can increase website opt-ins. 10:22 – Jenn’s biggest expenses are the salaries for her online business manager and virtual assistant for 2K a month (combined) and 4K a month on advertising. 11:40 – Jenn’s spent about 6 figures on her education this year. 12:10 – Nathan and Jenn talk about Todd Herman. 14:14 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Jenn Scalia – Jenn’s Website Digital Welcome Mats – Increase opt-ins with this online tool Facebook – Jenn’s Facebook LinkedIn – Jenn’s LinkedIn @jennscalia – Jenn’s Twitter Todd Herman – CEO Jenn follows 30/30 – Jenn’s favorite online tool Profit First – Book Jenn stands by Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Profit First – by Mike Mikalowisk What CEO do you follow?— Todd Herman What is your favorite online tool?— 30/30 Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Get smart about money – play around with the mindset of finance and what it means to you personally. 