His Boss Won't Believe How He's Selling Mens Leggings with Tom Hunt of Virtual Valley

Ep 161 Tom Hunt, a location independent founder of online marketplace Virtual Valley. Listen as Nathan and Tom talk about the latter's experience selling men's leggings and hiring offshore employees. Bio Tom Hunt is a TEDx Speaker, Dragons Den "Failure" and Location Independent Founder of Online Marketplace: Virtual Valley (Launching Jan 2016) That Connects Entrepreneurs & Rockstar Virtual Assistants (www.blog.virtualvalley.io). 3 Key Points: Publicity from shows such as Dragon's Den usually won't benefit a company directly but can raise publicity for an area of products. Getting press is much easier for a business if it jumps on top of an existing trend. According to Tom, often times it's more worthwhile to focus on the journey than the result. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:27 – Tom joins the show 01:51 – Tom tells the story of how he started selling men's leggings. 03:18 – As a part time project, Tom and his partners started selling them online and was able to sell 150 pairs in the first year. 03:50 – Eventually, Tom's efforts were chronicled in an online article that was shared about 66K times. 04:46 – Tom talks about how he got onto Dragon's Den, UK's equivalent of the show Shark Tank. 06:10 – Tom's revenue since selling men's leggings was roughly 160K. 07:01 – Tom's online store saw a big spike in traffic the day after Dragon's Den. 100 -> 1000. 07:28 – The store got more traffic from the daily mail article because there was a direct link to the site. 08:00 – The online store is still operational and doesn't spend any money on paid acquisition. All the advertising is done through social media outlets. 10:10 – Virtual Valley is a service in which people looking to build a team can acquire its members virtually. 11:30 – There's a 20% service charge for using the platform – Virtual Valley provides advantages such as employer/employee insurance and an online time tracking program that it believes is covered by the fee. 13:14 – Virtual Valley's services are based in the Philippines. 15:04 – The company's goal is to have 7K monthly recurring revenue by February. By the end of 2016, 15K per month in recurring revenue. 15:53 – Getting press is much easier if a business can jump on an existing trend. 17:51 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Daily Mail – Article about men's leggings @tomhuntio – Tom's twitter Tom Hunt – Tom's personal website Meggings – Tom's e-commerce business Virtual Valley – Tom's online marketplace The Icarus Deception – Book Tom stands by Sniply – Tom's favorite online tool Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Icarus Deception – by Seth Godin What CEO do you follow?— Nathan Latka What is your favorite online tool?— sniply Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Focus more on the journey instead of the result. Credits Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives