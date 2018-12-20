



Weird Way To Capture 25m Leads Free with Taylor Peck of iSideWith.com

Episode 156 Ep 158 Taylor Peck, the co-founder and editor of isidewith.com, the most popular political information platform in the world. Listen as Nathan and Taylor talk about how iSideWith generates revenue and reaches out to unique visitors. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive Top Entrepreneurs join Nathan Latka daily inspired by, Art of Charm, Pat Flynn, John Dumas, Entrepreneur on Fire, Chalene Johnson, Lewis Howes, School of Greatness, HBR Podcast, the StartUp podcast, Mixergy, Andrew Warner, AskGaryVee, and the great hosts of BiggerPockets! Bio Taylor Peck is a political analyst and tech marketing consultant. He manages the data, research, and marketing aspects of iSideWith. Having a lifelong interest in politics, he was searching for a way to engage more voters. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:26 – Taylor joins the show 01:39 – iSideWith was created when Taylor and his roommate in college wanted an online outlet to discuss political issues. 03:10 – A lot of political affiliation quizzes are powered by iSideWith. 04:08 – Almost 25 million people have taken the quiz online. 04:47 – During the political season, the website is averaging 3 to 5 million unique visitors a month. 05:59 – The website gets more than 30% of visitors to participate in the quiz which is rare for a software based company. 06:15 – iSideWith makes money through Google AdSense (10K a month). 07:30 – Taylor lives on about 2,250$ a month. 08:59 – The company's email list is about 3 million people – they've made it very easy to sign up by not asking for a lot of personal information. 10:22 – Political candidates will run sponsored ads on the site to collect emails. 11:39 – The campaigns pay to advertise on a CPA basis (cost per action). 12:46 – Taylor's website generated 10K in revenue in November. 14:10 – iSideWith is starting to reach out to other countries. Many expenses go to translation services and research. 15:14 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Successful CEO's like Warren Buffet don't just make a lot of money, they're just as good at keeping their expenses low and investing intelligently. iSideWith focuses on growth by developing interactive tools for political candidates instead of generating ad revenue. "Independence isn't missed until it's gone." Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects LinkedIn – Taylor's LinkedIn iSideWith – Taylor's business David Heinemeier Hansson – CEO Taylor follows Jumpcut – Taylor's favorite online tool Storming the Magic Kingdom – Book Taylor stands by Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Storming the Magic Kingdom by John Taylor What CEO do you follow?— David Heinemeier Hansson What is your favorite online tool?— JumpCut Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Independence isn't missed until it's gone. Credits Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives