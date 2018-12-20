Podcast / The Top
How To Quickly Build Million Dollar SaaS Company with Jonathon Ende of Seamless Docs
Ep 156 features Jonathon Ende, the founder and CEO of Seamless Docs, a next generation e-signature platform that specializes in working with businesses and governments to digitize and automate their pdf and form processes. Listen as Nathan and Jonathon talk about how local governments are using Seamless Doc's services to modernize cumbersome forms. 3 Key Points: It's important for new startups to find their "perfect customer" AKA a target consumer who is in consistent need of a particular service or product. One of the hardest things for an entrepreneur to do is to change people's existing routines. Account management is an effective way to promote the growth of businesses. Bio Jonathon is an experienced CEO passionate about government innovation. He is dedicated to bringing his diverse skill set and applying all his resources to truly changing the way that government works. He has been honored by the GREAT Tech Awards winning a grant from the British Government and even receiving the award from Prince William and Mayor DeBlasio of NYC. He has also been appointed a NYC Venture Fellow by the NYEDC and the 92Y and won the prestigious NextCity Vanguard Award, the Grand Prize Winner of $100K at TechWeek NYC and winner of Code for America Technology Award for Government Innovation. He also was a member of the prestigious Entrepreneur Roundtable Accelerator and Code for America Accelerator Program and is a member of the Urban.Us, 1776, and Govtech Fund portfolio and networks. Jonathon is excited to continue being a trailblazer within the Govtech community. He believes that interacting with your government can be a beautiful experience. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:50 – Jonathon joins the show 01:58 – Seamless Docs takes any existing PDF and turns it into an online ‘smart’ version. 02:40 – The idea is to make cumbersome forms easier to access by converting it from a PDF to a format that can be filled through various digital means. 03:34 – Government agencies and businesses are billed annually using Seamless Docs. 04:14 – Jonathon’s company is gaining clients at a rate of about 1 per day, and over 300 clients use the service right now. 04:39 – Most customers are local governments that pay between 5K to 100K a year for Seamless Doc’s services. 05:56 – Before Seamless Docs, Jonathon found that PDF’s came with various inconveniences. 06:03 – “One of the hardest things for an entrepreneur to do is to change people’s existing processes (routines).” 06:58 – Finding the “perfect customer” is crucial for an entrepreneur. 07:09 – The company struggled when it was first started in 2013. 07:55 – Nathan and Jonathon talk about convertible notes for Seamless Docs. 08:42 – Because Seamless Docs is primarily used by the government, it has a low churn rate. (less than 1%). 09:28 – The average customer pays an average of 17K annually. 10:05 – Seamless docs has been focusing on account management to foster growth. 12:40 – Forms in government are clunky and inconvenient. Jonathon’s services ensure that they’ll be digitalized and a more modern experience. 13:42 – Seamless Docs is predicting 10x growth by next year. 2 million -> 20 million. 15:14 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects LinkedIn – Jonathon’s LinkedIn CrunchBase – Jonathon’s Crunch Base Seamless Docs – Jonathon’s company. Elon Musk – CEO Jonathon is mildly obsessed with Intercom – Jonathon’s favorite online tool The Lean Startup – Book Jonathon stands by Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Lean Startup by Eric Ries. What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Intercom Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No, he'd be lucky to get 6. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Focus. Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries.
