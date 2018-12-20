



The Top

Genius Way to Stop Selling Your Time For Money with Allison Schaaf of Prepdish.com

Ep 157 Allison Schaaf, the founder of prepdish.com, an online meal planning service that sends weekly downloadable real food, gluten free, and paleo meal plans. Listen as Nathan and Allison talk about how Prep Dish uses Facebook ads and influencers to acquire customers. 3 Key Points: A great way to acquire new customers is to reach out in places where current customers spend their time. (Blogs, social media, events) Prep Dish has had the most success gaining customers through influencers such as 100 Days of Real Food. For a meal plan service such as Prep Dish, the churn rate varies depending on the time of the year. This can apply to other seasonally dependent services. Bio Allison Schaaf is a chef and nutritionist who is also the founder of Prep Dish. She holds a masters in Nutrition Communications from Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:27 – Allison joins the show 02:08 – Prep Dish started as a personal chef company (that still exists) where customers would personally consult Allison for their meal plans. 03:00 – Prep Dish is a monthly prescription service for 14.99$ a month or 99$ a year. 03:26 – As of November, the service has around 1,100 paying customers. 04:48 – The churn rate for Prep Dish depends on the seasons, with January and August being the busiest months of the year. 07:19 – Some customers switch to a yearly plan to save money. Allison’s company sends out emails to ask if they want to switch. 07:50 – Screenshot 08:40 – Allison spent about 5K a month on Facebook ads for four months which generated about 40K in revenue. 10:14 – Nathan talks about Jamie Tardy, a coach Allison worked with. 10:53 – The average monthly subscriber yields 43$. 11:47 – Allison’s found that the best tactic for her business is working with influencers. 12:32 – Allison talks about working with 100 Days of Real Food. 13:35 – Another way Prep Foods reaches people is by surveying their customers where they spend their time online and acquiring new customers from those places. 14:09 – Prep Foods makes about 10K a month. 15:39 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Prep Dish – Allison’s business Twitter – Prep Dish Twitter Instagram – Prep Dish Instagram Facebook – Prep Dish Facebook Periscope – Prep Dish Periscope Automatic Customer – Allison’s favorite book Infusionsoft – Allison’s favorite online tools Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Automatic Customer by John Warrillow What CEO do you follow?— Her Husband What is your favorite online tool?— Infusionsoft Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Take it from a nutrition expert, avoid gluten! Credits Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop