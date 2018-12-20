



The Top

How To Sell a $150/Yr iPhone App with Evi Meyer of uMake

In Episode #151, Nathan speaks with Evi Meyer, the co-founder and CEO of uMake. In the past, he led design and product management at AutoDesk’s Autocad mobile project. Listen as Jay and Evi talk about how the latter left his job as a project manager in Israel to develop uMake, a 3-D sketching app for mobile platforms. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive Top Entrepreneurs join Nathan Latka daily inspired by, Art of Charm, Pat Flynn, John Dumas, Entrepreneur on Fire, Chalene Johnson, Lewis Howes, School of Greatness, HBR Podcast, the StartUp podcast, Mixergy, Andrew Warner, AskGaryVee, and the great hosts of BiggerPockets! Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:26 – Evi joins the show 01:54 – Evi worked on Autocad mobile which is one of the most successful apps available today. 02:10 – uMake is based in both Tel Aviv for engineering and San Francisco for marketing and business. 03:04 – Evi’s team left Autodesk in order to dive into the 3D design market. 03:33 – uMake is the first 3-D sketching app on mobile platform. 04:11 – Founded in April 2014. 04:25 – The founders invested not only their savings in the project but also less palpable resources. 05:50 – On day one, the business had 80K, which converts to 240K Israeli sheqels. 07:11 – Evi made roughly 97K a year as a project manager in Israel. 08:13 – uMake raised 5.2 million in funding (equity) just recently. 08:32 – uMake was part of an Israeli startup accelerator, and Brian McClendon was one of the first to invest in it. 09:35 – Good investors are interested in what you’re doing and can support you. 11:50 – There are currently hundreds of people using uMake. 12:50 – To create a sustainable business on the app store, the product has to generate value for a user every day. 14:50 – The churn rate is difficult to determine because the app’s been on the store for only about a month. 15:40 – Average revenue per user per month is roughly 13-14$. 16:59 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: One of the first of its kind, uMake is a 3D sketch tool for mobile devices used by professionals and hobbyists alike. Good investors not only fund your project but care about the work you do and can support you in other ways like connections and relevant experience. In order to create a sustainable business based on an app, a product has to generate value for a user every day. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects LinkedIn – Evie Meyer’s LinkedIn CrunchBase – Evie Meyer’s Crunch Base uMake – Evie’s 3-D sketching tool for mobile devices. Aaron Levie – CEO Jay keeps up with Trello – Evi’s favorite online tool Famous 5 Favorite Book?— N/A Evi learns from his life. What CEO do you follow?— Aaron Levie What is your favorite online tool?— Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Be confident. Be who you are and do what you want to do. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop