Getting 1m Users Fast with Kelvin Lockwood

Episode 151 Summary: In Episode #151, Nathan speaks with Kelvin Lockwood, the leader of the team behind Bundle, which is a mobile application that collects local news based on a user's location. Listen as Nathan and Kelvin talk about how Bundle plans to reach users and generate revenue through mobile ads. 3 Key Points: There aren't many mobile apps that can tell you the local news based on user-location. Facebook can't because content doesn't change when traveling. Getting traction for a user base as a mobile app, the bar is set very high. Boosting productivity can be as simple as spending less time on things that are not super meaningful in your life Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:24 – Kelvin joins the show 01:38 – Bundle is a location driven mobile app, as a user moves around the app collects data and news from the surrounding area. 02:18 – Kelvin jumped ship from his account management job for his startup due to pursue his ideas 02:53 – Kelvin made roughly 50-60K a year in his old job. 03:24 – Bundle addresses a problem that isn't often talked about – where people get their local news. 04:05 – Websites like Facebook generate local news but when traveling it's not much use. 04:43 – Kelvin describes what a news feed would look like on Bundle in Austin, Texas. 06:32 – Bundle is currently testing in the UK and US. Anyone who wants to try the app, can request for access. 07:03 – Bundle makes money through mobile advertising. 07:47 – Kelvin's team thinks there are 8 million prospective users in the UK and 24 million in the US. 08:44 – CPM(cost per mille) of 7$. 11:00 – Getting traction for use of mobile app is very high. 12:38 – By around December 2016, Kelvin hopes that the app will have around a million users. 14:04 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Kelvin Lockwood – LinkedIn Bundle – Kelvin's mobile news application Bundle – LinkedIn @kelvinlockwood – Kelvin's Twitter Breeze– Kelvin's favorite online tool How Google Works – Book Kelvin stands by Bridget Dunlap – CEO Kelvin follows Andrew Strauss's Books Famous 5 Favorite Book?— How Google Works by Eric Schmidt and Andrew Strauss' books What CEO do you follow?— Bridget Dunlap What is your favorite online tool?— Breeze Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Block out the distractions and non-meaningful things in your life.