How Moms Can Quit Corporate For Their Own Startup with Liz Picarazzi of CheckListHomeServices.com

Episode 146 Liz Picarazzi personifies her company's target customer. She's spent the last decade juggling a corporate job, motherhood, and marriage, barely having enough time to maintain and improve her family's biggest investment – their home. Inspired by a book that reminded her how much she loved shop class in middle school, Liz took a leap of faith and started Checklist Homes Services in 2011. 3 Key Points: Running a handyman service has a lot of hidden costs like licensing, insurance, and worker's compensation. Juggling a corporate job, motherhood, and marriage is hard, but doable. It's important to explore what makes you happy and to have a good understanding of how to frequently feel good. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:38 – Liz joins the show 02:10 – Liz started the business because she was disappointed in outside contractors for home services. 03:50 – Most customers find Checklist through Google search and they can customize their to-do list room by room. 05:00 – Checklist completed 65 jobs in October – the business is run by a local team of dedicated craftsmen. 05:41 – Checklist's numerous services include TV mounting, AC installations, furniture assembly, painting, and caulking/grouting. 06:55 – The most common service purchased is the "Handyman for a Day" which is between 595 and 725$. 07:41 – Checklist's craftsmen are benchmarked against those in the same field – they're paid between 15-35$ an hour depending on their experience. 08:50 – There are a lot of unexpected costs running a handyman service –it needs to be licensed, insured, and take into account worker compensation which is 20% of a craftsman's payroll. 10:51 – Per 400$ job, Checklist will make a net profit of about 60-75$. 11:21 – Liz has launched a second business related to Checklist – City Bin. 12:23 – Liz was making 6 figures at Bank of America before she started Checklist. (to get an idea of what she was doing before.) 14:39 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Boss Life, Surviving my Own Small Business – Paul Downs What CEO do you follow?— Managed by Q with Saman and Dan What is your favorite online tool?— Mindfulness Daily Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Explore what made her happy and have an understanding of it so it can be recreated. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Checklist NYC – Liz's business Facebook – Checklist NYC's Facebook Boss Life, Surviving my Own Small Business – Book Liz stands by Managed by Q with Saman and Dan – Business Liz keeps up with Mindfulness Daily – Liz's favorite online tool Think and Grow Rich – By Napoleon Hill Audible.com