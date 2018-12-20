



The Top

How to Profit Big and Give Back At Same Time with Yanik Silver

Ep 144 Yanik Silver redefines how businesses is played in the 21st century as the intersection of more profits, more fun and more impact. Starting with his first million-dollar idea at 3 o’clock in the morning, he has bootstrapped 7 other products and services to the 7-figure mark from scratch without funding, taking on debt or even having a real business plan. Yanik’s story and businesses have been featured in WIRED, TIME.com, USA Today, SmartMoney.com, MSN Money, Entrepreneur, Fox Business News, WORTH.com and the Wall Street Journal among others. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: A business shouldn’t be just about earnings – it should have an aim that affects the world positively. Self-publishing a book has some upsides like more flexibility and freedom. Follow your heart when making a choice – it may not be an easy one, but you’ll likely make the right decision. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:33 – Yanik joins the show 02:18 – Frequently, customers want the fish handed to them, not to be taught how to fish. 03:04 – Yanik got a very early start in entrepreneurship, he was a cold-caller at 16. 03:47 – Printed Salesmanship by Robert Rucksten My first 65 years in advertising by 05:16 – Yanik respects the value of books especially since some authors put their expertise of about a decade in them. 06:42 – About 100K people have read Yanik’s books. 07:26 – Self-publishing gives the author more flexibility with timeline and control. 09:51 – Yanik sometimes disagrees with the use of the words “give back” because it implies guilt, that something should be returned. 10:34 – Yanik talks about Maverick 1000 and its impact fund. 11:23 – One of the topics the group talked about was the decline of bee populations and how entrepreneurship could positively impact the problem. 12:18 – The membership cost for Maverick 1000 is about 1,500$ a month and 10% of it goes into the impact fund, which goes into projects. 13:32 – Maverick 1000 is currently around 125 members – there’s another entrepreneurial group called Maverick Next which is all 25 years and under. 13:55 – The organization has used about 2 million to create some sort of impact on the world. 14:34 – Famous Five Related: Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Great Work of Your Life by Stephen Cope What CEO do you follow?— Sir Richard Branson What is your favorite online tool?— Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Continue following your heart. It might not make an easy decision but it’ll make the right one. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Maverick1000.com – Yanik’s Entrepreneur group Yaniksilver.com – Yanick’s website @yaniksilver – Yanik’s Twitter Facebook – Yanik’s Facebook The Great Work of Your Life by Stephen Cope Trello – Yanik’s favorite online tool Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop Top Entrepreneurs join Nathan Latka daily inspired by, Art of Charm, Pat Flynn, John Dumas, Entrepreneur on Fire, Chalene Johnson, Lewis Howes, School of Greatness, HBR Podcast, the StartUp podcast, Mixergy, Andrew Warner, AskGaryVee, and the great hosts of BiggerPockets! The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop