How Students Can Sell First $6k with Elijah Montecelli of Montecelli Band & Satchel

Episode 145 Elijah Montecelli was in debt before he started his business selling hand-tailored Apple watch bands. Nowadays he spends his time honing his craft and developing new products for his company, Montecelli Band & Satchel. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:26 – Elijah joins the show 02:04 – Elijah sells hand-tailored cuff bands for Apple watches. 02:52 – They're sold on Montecelli.us 03:47 – At the beginning of August the bands were sold. 05:08 – Elijah sold his first product with Shopify, an online store builder – you can have it up two weeks for free. 06:40 – Elijah chose several different outlets like Ebay and Etsy to see which would bring in the most customers. 07:50 – 70% of Montecelli sales are on Etsy alone – also customers can request specific things through the website. 08:29 – Elijah is currently interested in expanding and creating more types of products. 08:43 – Also he wants his store to have different tiers of products for affordability 09:51 – Elijah's become so used to making the same thing over and over that he wants to go back into the developmental cycle for a new product. 11:00 – Nathan believes as more jobs become automated that the creative job market will stay resilient because creativity and empathy can't be emulated by machines. 11:27 – Nathan talks about Ben Uyeda from The Top episode 10, another creative type. 12:02 – Elijah is content making 20-30 sales a month as long as he's able to develop new products. 14:04 – Five years from now, Elijah hopes that his store will become a more rounded out store. 14:30 – Nathan is a believer in first letting one or two products flourish before branching out. 16:01 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Luck Factor by Bryan Tracy What CEO do you follow?— Gary Vaynerchuk What is your favorite online tool?— Facebook Ads/Pixel Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— It depends. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Elijah wishes he'd gotten started sooner selling his bands. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Facebook – Montecelli Band & Satchel Co.'s Facebook Instagram – Montecelli's Instagram Etsy – Elijah's hand-tailored bands The Luck Factor by Bryan Tracy – book that Elijah stands by Gary Vaynerchuk – CEO that Elijah follows