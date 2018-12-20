



How To Get 10,000 Customers for Your SaaS Business with Pam OHara of BatchBook

Ep 143 Pam OHara of BatchBook joins Nathan. Pam O'Hara is the CEO of Batchbook social CRM, which she co-founded in 2006. She is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy for the company. As a businesswoman and mother, she is committed to running a company that can adapt to the unique needs of both its employees and its customers in order to foster better organization, increased productivity and more balanced lifestyles. 3 Key Points: As a business grows, it gains more sophisticated channels for customer acquisition. It’s important for small businesses to be able to easily add employees and partners to their online communication networks – and Batchbook does just that. Learning is a lifelong process, fail hard and fail fast instead of concentrating on getting every little thing right. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:42 – Pam joins the show 02:31– Small businesses needed an online tool to keep up with their advertisers, customers, and speakers 03:20 – Pam met her lead developer for Batchbook on the playground where their children played 05:20 – Batchbook, an online service offers two pricings, 33$ or 46$ per month billed annually 05:30 – They are a 9-year-old company that is self-funded and has around 20 team members 05:50 – Batchbook is used by tens of thousands of clients – free and paid 06:36 – Batchbook was the first online organizational and sharing service to offer an unlimited user plan 08:19 – They charge by successful relationships that translate into contacts 09:36 – The average business using Batchbook pays 42$ a month 09:51 – Pam looked at things in terms of 10K increments while Batchbook grew 11:00 – For the first 10K in revenue, Pam's priority was getting Batchbook's name out through word of mouth and telephone (this was before Facebook was popular) 11:51 – As a business grows, it gains more sophisticated channels for customer acquisition 13:01 – Batchbook uses channels like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for customer acquisition -Targeting a very specific type of customer is usually more successful 13:31 – A big part of Batchbook is its integration with other software products 14:28 – Batchbook's churn rate is private, but the majority of customer's will stay into the second month (mostly because of the free 30 day trial) 15:45 – After the second month, Batchbook has over a 95% retention rate 16:13 – Currently Batchbook isn't seeking outside funding 16:30 – Pam's team is launching a new standalone product in the first quarter of next year 17:25 – Currently Batchbook is not at break-even due to marketing spend investments Famous Five: Favorite Book?— The Upside of Down by Megan McArdle and The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz What CEO do you follow?— Chris Schroeder What is your favorite online tool?— Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Pam gets 1 to 24 hours of sleep every night – highly dependent on her three kids. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Continue to learn and make mistakes instead of concentrating on doing everything right. 