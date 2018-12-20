



Art of Your First Six Figure Launch with Kimra Luna

Ep 142 Kimra Luna joins Nathan. Kimra Luna is a personal branding and online business strategist who helps freedom-seeking entrepreneurs to stand out, captivate their audiences' attention and monetize their authentic brands online. In 2014 and after being on government welfare for over 4½ years, Kimra defied the odds grew her business from zero to $880k in sales in the less than a year.You can find Kimra on YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and of course Facebook where she consistently provides advice and guidance to her group The Freedom Hacker's Mastermind. 3 Key Points: Demand for sales on the internet usually grows exponentially right before closing hours. Growing a community based on Facebook ads and other means can be achieved for less than 2$ per conversion. For those just starting out, remember to go for it! Don't hold back. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:44 – Kimra joins the show 01:54– Kimra sells a signature program called Be True, Brand You 02:03 – In her first year of business, she made 880K in sales from the program 02:42 – Before the program, Kimra was a health and wellness food blogger 03:31 – Sales page for program not up currently – the program runs for short periods per year 04:00 – Kimra's website was designed by Diane and Peach – it's hand drawn 05:17 – Kimra goes over all her expenses for her program (facebook ads, team, copywriting, sales page, brand video, photoshoot) 07:23 – At first, Kimra's ad revenue was used for previously familiar audiences 08:45 – In February, Kimra's list was 10K-11K, by end of launch, 12K. 09:19 – Advertising for her webinar is kept below 2 dollars per conversion (people who saw it) 10:48 – Audience members usually purchased a product after watching 4 webinars 11:16 – 1500-2000 members register for each webinar, about half of them show up 11:30 – The webinars are about 90 minutes long and cover a wide variety of topics 12:03 – Kimra doesn't do sales on the webinar event, but usually the demand is much more massive last minute 13:07 – Luckily because most of Kimra's list is in her Facebook community, she doesn't have to email much 14:03 – The 2K digital course buys into a membership site with videos covering the ins and outs of online marketing – Kimra also answers individual questions from members 16:00 – Kimra grew her group and list simultaneously 18:13 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Don't have one What CEO do you follow?— Nope, don't have one What is your favorite online tool?— Leadpages Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No, she's got three children. (Whew!) If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Go for it! Don't hold back. Just go for it. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Kimraluna.com – Kimra's website Diane and Peach – People who designed Kimra's website LeadPages – Kimra's favorite online tool