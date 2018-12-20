



The Top

Case For Quitting Your $100k Corporate Job with Stig Brodersen of We Study Billionaires

Ep141 Stig Brodersen holds a master’s degree in Finance, has studied Business Analysis at Harvard University, and he’s the co-founder of the BuffettsBooks.com educational site. During graduate school Stig co-founded a consultancy firm, providing clients with legal and financial advice relating to personal finance. Upon graduation Stig sold his shares in the firm to become a commodities trader in one of Europe’s leading energy trading companies. Now, Stig works as a college professor teaching a variety of courses including financial accounting, investment and economics. Stig also owns the investment company Stig Brodersen Holding. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: “If you can’t be the person that you really are [in a workplace], you should leave for the sake of everyone.” “Success is probably the simplest thing in the world. You just have to do the same thing as successful people and then stop doing the same thing that unsuccessful people are doing.” Being a commodities trader is a strenuous, long hour job that pays a lot of money. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 02:00 – Stig joins the show 02:27 – “Always be good to other people.” – Easy to say, hard to practice 03:56 – Million monkeys flipping coins, one should be lucky – a Warren Buffet metaphor 04:40 – Stig quit his job as a commodities trader to teach and run a podcast 05:23 – Being a commodities trader involves working very long hours 06:08 – A trader gets a base salary and a bonus which is usually more appealing than the base salary 06:49 – Stig made between 200K and 400K on his base salary as trader 07:25 – As a trader, Stig dealt in energy like stocks. He started in 2011 and quit in 18 months 08:43 – “If you can’t be the person that you really are, you should leave for the sake of everyone.” 09:09 – Luckily, Stig didn’t struggle with paying rent or food in his off period 09:47 – His living expenses per month was a few thousand dollars 10:25 – Something that stuck with Stig: “Success is probably the simplest thing in the world. You just have to do the same thing as successful people and then stop doing the same thing that unsuccessful people are doing.” 11:31 – Nathan and Stig discuss audio equipment 12:46 – Stig makes money in Denmark teaching making 6-7K a month 13:51 – Stig discusses his podcast and having a co-host 16:41 – Famous Five Related: Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Snowball – by Warren Buffet What CEO do you follow?— Warren Buffet What is your favorite online tool?— Boomerang Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Often, but less on the weekends. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Don’t worry Stig, you won’t be single for the rest of your life. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects The Investor’s Podcast – Stig Brodersen’s podcast The Snowball: Warren Buffet and the Business of Life – Book Stig stands by Tap Dancing to Work – Another book Stig stands by Eddy Communications – Nathan’s audio/studio team Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop