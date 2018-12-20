



How To Build an 8 Figure Business Fast with James Marks of WhipLash

Ep139 James Marks of WhipLash joins Nathan. James Marks is the Co-Founder and CEO of Whiplash, a shipping department for e-commerce. He negotiated his first commercial lease when he was 17 and has been building companies ever since. 3 Key Points: Whiplash's success is attributed to being flexible in order to suit their clients' needs. There is a balance between profitability and growth that affects your company's stability and direction. For those younger starting out, remember to enjoy the journey because the road is long. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:17 – James joins the show 01:20 – Whiplash is order fulfillment for e-commerce 01:59 – Shipping might seem like a simple industry but it's surprisingly difficult 02:26 – 330K in revenue in October from carrier fees, handling fees and monthly storage fees 03:26 – About 600 dollars per client per month. 157 clients equate to roughly 100K per month 04:19 – Whiplash's warehouses rely on an organizational app 05:41 – The company is currently hiring for the sales and engineering departments 06:07 – James attributes his company's success to being flexible to customer needs 07:11 – James is more concerned about who is investing in his company than the amount of money they are investing 08:36 – Whiplash is content with slower growth if it means stability and being on track 09:02 – The company launched in 2010 as a part time endeavor – became full time in 2013 10:42 – How Whiplash's development affected equity distribution among its three cofounders 12:30 – Follow James on twitter and check out his website below 13:48 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Small Giants by Bo Burningham What CEO do you follow?— Richard Branson What is your favorite online tool?— Voodoo Pad Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— It's going to be a long road, enjoy the process. Resources Mentioned: Whiplash – James Marks' company. dynamidynamics – James' twitter account Small Giants by Bo Burningham – One of James' favorite books Voodoo Pad – James' favorite online tool Richard Branson – CEO James follows.