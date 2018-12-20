



Smart Way to Buy Profitable Land with Mark Podolsky of Landgeek

Ep138 Mark J. Podolsky (AKA The Land Geek) is widely considered the Country's most trusted and foremost authority on buying and selling raw, undeveloped land within the United States. He has been actively investing in Real Estate and Raw Land since 2001, and has completed over 5,000 unique transactions. Mark's company, Frontier Equity Properties, LLC, is an A+ rated BBB real estate company. Mark has achieved this level of success largely due to his core business philosophy – "Happy Customers Guaranteed." Mark is the host of one of the top rated podcast in the Investing Category on iTunes aptly title The Best Passive Income Model. He is also the host of the Land Geek Podcast- Work Smart. Earn More. Learn How. 3 Key Points: The raw undeveloped land market is an untapped real estate niche that if bought and sold correctly, can generate considerable passive income. Selling raw undeveloped land doesn't require rehab, renters, renovations, or rodent control. It can be done from a computer anywhere. Life is a numbers game. Don't be fearful and take risks when you can. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:53 – Mark joins the show 02:39 – Bought 160 acres of raw undeveloped land for 6,200$. Sold for 54,000$ 03:14 – Mark's company sends direct offers to land holders that are accepted at a 3-5% rate 04:21 – Why selling raw land is an ultimate passive income model 04:50 – Specifics on how Mark's company turns a profit 06:15 – Land investing is an untapped real estate niche that isn't intuitively profitable (at first!) 07:15 – The business is still dependent on the market 07:37 – 12% consistent annual returns 09:13 – Mark's total topline revenue in 2014 was over 1 million dollars 09:21 – Mark's company's passive income exceeds its fixed expenses – generating over 20K a month 10:26 – Mark's company's average ROI is over 1000% on owner financing and 300% on flips 11:21 – Nathan's post-podcast experiment 11:51 – Buying correctly, the undeveloped land market is a reliable source of income 12:05 – Amazingly most of the work is automated with software for Mark's company 13:51 – The Famous Five Related: Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Give and Take by Adam Grant What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Voxer Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Don't be fearful, be your authentic self, and understand that life is a numbers game. Take risks when you can. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects The Best Passive Income Model Podcast – Mark Podolsky's podcast. Thelandgeek.com – Resource for learning more about the raw undeveloped land market. Voxer – Mark's favorite communication tool. Elon Musk – CEO Mark follows. Give and Take by Adam Grant – Mark's recommended business book.