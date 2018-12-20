



How To Make Money Off Events with Gilbert Welsford of Sparks Entertainment Episode 134

Ep 134 Gilbert Welsford of Sparks Entertainment joins Nathan. 3 Key Points: Create authentic relationships. Rent capital equipment at 10% of the purchase price. Don't shy away from businesses with large, up-front capital expenses—they payoff is there if you're patient. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:28 – Sparks Entertainment 01:53 – A creative lighting company for events, tours, etc. 03:50 – Fees range from $2k to $150K 04:05 — $100K worth of business in September '15 04:35 – Spark also does Audio/Visual engineering, and staging 04:54 – Spark does a LOT of corporate events 05:30 – The client acquisition process 06:22 – Costs involved in the business—very capital intensive 06:39 – Profit margins for 1-off events are roughly 70 to 80% but that does not account for capital expenses 07:28 – Spark is still in high-growth mode 07:55 – Rent equipment out at 10% of the purchase price—so items are paid off depending upon how quickly they are rented 08:35 – Growth—what it looks like 10:14 — @GilWelsford 11:23 — Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow?— Steve Jobs What is your favorite online tool?— Google Docs Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Slow down and enjoy college…you're going to be able to do "it" (whatever that "it" may be) eventually