How Experts Do $1m On Their InfoProduct Launches with Amy Porterfield of AmyPorterfield.com Episode 133

3 Key Points: Always take opportunities when they come Don't put all your eggs (affiliates) in one basket Communicate with your audience Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:37 – Amy Porterfield's Podcast #64 01:55 – Amy launched her Profit Lab program 02:47 – Closing the cart 04:03 – A combination of affiliates and cold traffic 04:24 – Picking affiliates 05:48 – The urge of the leader boards 06:46 – Don't put all your eggs (affiliates) in one basket 07:49 – Amy talks about cold traffic and ads 08:44 – Amy talks about her webinars 10:55 – Communicating with your audience about price increase 12:57 – The power of retargeting 14:43 – Amy Porterfield's Podcast #64 and Podcast #62 16:16 — Famous Five Related: Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Rework What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I do, that's why I'm so healthy If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Every single thing works out how it's supposed to work out Resources Mentioned: Amy Porterfield's Podcast #64 and Podcast #62 Rework Slack