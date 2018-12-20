



The Top

How to Make $250k In Health and Fitness Industry with Matt Gallant Episode 132

Ep 132 Matt Gallant joins Nathan. Matt Gallant is a serial entrepreneur who’s collected over 7 million leads, scientifically tested well over 10,000 different marketing ideas, generate tens of millions of dollars online and built his dream international lifestyle. Matt currently resides in Panama with his beautiful wife. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Product quality should be a priority Your product has to be unique and stick out Look at what’s wrong with what you’re doing Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:40 – Source of the 7 million leads 02:15 – Matt’s strongest revenue is his supplement company 02:45 – Breakdown of Matt’s company production costs 03:56 – Restocking the supplement company 04:38 – Custom funnels for every affiliate 06:02 – Matt talks about his products’ nature – enzymes and probiotics 06:46 – Matt discusses his expertise in the field of health and supplements 07:57 – Your product has to be unique and stick out 09:09 – Look at what’s wrong with what you’re doing and doing it right 09:38 – www.masszymes.com 11:56 – Revenues per e-mail address 12:02 – Gold Lantern Lead Tracking Software – Infinite Profit Solutions 14:08 – Matt talks about investments outside his online market (real estate) 16:23 — Famous Five 16:25 – Breakthrough Advertising 17:08 – Richard Branson 17:15 – Gold Lantern 17:21 – A big sleeper 17:39 – Learn how to invest right now Resources Mentioned: www.masszymes.com Gold Lantern Lead Tracking Software – Infinite Profit Solutions Breakthrough Advertising Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Breakthrough Advertising (I’m reading/listening to an underground book all the billionaires recommend called Business Adventures. I got it for free. Click here to get your free audiobook and listen to it during the holidays.) What CEO do you follow?— Richard Branson What is your favorite online tool?— Gold Lantern Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—I’m a big sleeper If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Learn how to invest right now Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop