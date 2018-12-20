



Amy Tells Nathan he's Wrong on Membership Sites with Amy Schmittauer of SavvySexySocial.com

Ep 130 Amy Schmittauer of SavvySexySocial.com joins Nathan. Amy Schmittauer is Founder of SavvySexySocial.com, a video blog empowering brands to embrace their amazing personality and share it with the world. Leading the charge in video blogging for business, Amy has grown a community of advocates who’ve helped the brand amass more than 2 million views in turn growing her social business coaching and speaking career. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Say NO more!!! Advice Doesn’t Matter if you don’t take action. Unless you’re a content guru, membership sites are HARD. Episode Notes: 01:03 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:30 – Amy Schmittauer joins the show 02:15 – YouTube is still the big dog on the block 02:34 – How Amy makes money 03:50 – Why she walked away from her consulting business 04:52 – Membership launched in May of 2015 and it costs $59/Month 05:12 – www.SocialAuthorityMembership.com 06:00 – October 2015, the membership site brought in $5K 06:45 – How Amy drives new clients 07:32 – The annual premium price is the “best-deal” for Amy’s clients 09:00 – Why set up a membership sites which require SO much work month-to-month 10:20 – Don’t join Amy’s group if you’re not going to do shit 10:40 – Keeping people in the group is more difficult than acquisition 11:00 – Members stay in her group for 3 months on average 12:12 – Getting paid for speakership–$5K per opportunity 14:05 – Say NO more 15:57 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Social Authority – Amy Schmittauer’s membership site Savvy, Sexy, Social – Amy Schmittauer’s original video blog business Aaron Levie – CEO of Box Never Eat Alone – Amy’s favorite book ToDoist – Amy’s favorite Tool Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Never Eat Alone What CEO do you follow?— Aaron Levie What is your favorite online tool?— ToDoist Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— The Marine was not a good guy, and there are a LOT of amazing things to look forward too Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop