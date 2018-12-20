



The Top

He Sue's Cell Phone Companies that Pray on You with Jon Colgan of Cellbreaker

Ep 131 Jon Colgan of CellBreaker.com joins Nathan. Jon Colgan is founder of www.CellBreaker.com , an NC IDEA grant recipient (2013) and 500 Startups accelerant (2015). Fun fact: To talk about CellBreaker, Jon was the last scheduled interviewee with Diane Sawyer before she retired as ABC World News nightly anchor in 2014. Funner fact: Jon hasn’t brushed his hair since the 7th grade. As a lifelong entrepreneur and former UNC ethics debate captain, Jon’s mission is simple: give consumers confidence to veto bills they don’t owe. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Play the strength of your hand, not your bank account. Large companies can’t keep up with the changes they make to their own contracts. Justice as a Service businesses are growing and growing rapidly. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:39 – Jon Colgan joins the podcast 02:20 – What CellBreaker means 02:40 – Helps people OUT of cell phone contracts they don’t want 03:15 – The Cell Breaker revenue model 03:40 – A real-life sample of how Cell Breaker works 04:40 – Cell Breaker is a REALLY efficient way to enforce the contract as written 05:50 – In August of 2015, Cell Breaker say 13,000 customers pass through 07:00 – Determinants for fulfillment 07:20 – The fall rate for Cell Breaker 07:45 – Cell Breaker’s success rate is 100%–They’ve never lost a case 08:15 – The highest density of hatred for any carrier is tied between Verizon and Sprint 09:15 – Prior to 2011, state consumer protection laws allowed people to band together and forge class action lawsuits against consumer goods providers 10:45 – As a business, Cell Breaker is all about efficiency 11:16 – Cell Breaker’s competition?—“Justice as a Service” businesses 12:40 — @JonColgan or FredoParedo.com 13:00 – The Cell Breaker Team 14:08 – Cell Breaker is hoping to raise $1.5M in equity 15:38 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects @JonColgan – Jon Colgan’s Twitter handle Fredo Pareto – Jon’s blog Zero to One – Jon’s favorite business book Gyazo – Jon’s favorite online tool Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Zero to One What CEO do you follow?— Sylvain Dufour What is your favorite online tool?— Gyazo Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Play the strength of your hand, not the strength of your bank account. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop