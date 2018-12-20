



The Top

Secret Art of Getting Your Product Into Walmart with Vincent van de Poll of GROM

Ep 136 Vincent van de Poll of GROM joins Nathan. Vincent van de Poll, co-founder of GROM: Make Things Personal @500 Startups Batch 13, an entrepreneur with 12 years’ experience in retail & E­Commerce, and 3D Printing. Vincent van de Poll has lived and worked in 4 continents. Specialties: Getting­shit­done, Deal Closer, Growth Hacker, Sales, Marketing, Business Development, putting a smile on your face. YOUR $100: Remember to subscribe to the show on itunes then text the word "nathan" to 33444 to confirm that you've done it to enter to win $100 every Monday on the show. Do this now. Stop reading this and do it! Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Don’t be afraid to split equity 50/50, but know that it doesn’t come without consequences. Growing revenue by more than 20X isn’t impossible, but it takes WORK. Fail fast and often. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show 01:29 – Vincent joins the show 02:00 – Grom did $20K in topline revenue during October 2015 03:40 – Search for “’Minion’ or ‘Inside Out’ phone case” onWalMart.com to see some of GROM’s products 04:55 – What GROM does that’s different from other 3D printing companies 06:15 – GROM’s revenue percentages ranges per deal 07:15 – Net margins typically range between 40-60% 07:39 – Founded in 2012 08:28 – Splitting equity 09:00 – GROM consists of 7 team members at the moment 09:15 – Have raised $180K thus far 10:38 – Total revenue in 2015 is $85K 10:48 – Going from $85K in 2015 to $2.2 million in 2016 13:00 – The Famous Five Related: Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Four Hour Work Week What CEO do you follow?— No What is your favorite online tool?— Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Fail often, fail fast. Don’t be afraid to fail. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects @MrVandePoll – Vincent’s Twitter The Four Hour Work Week – Vincent’s favorite book Asana – Vincent’s favorite software tool Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop