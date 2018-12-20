



The Top

How to Sell For $100m+

Ep 135 Hampus Jackobsson joins Nathan Latka. Hampus Jakobsson, the founder of Brisk­ sales process acceleration tool (customers such as Hootsuite, Intercom, Evernote). Angel investor in 45 startups. Previously 2010-­2012 M&A director for Blackberry and 2002-­2010 Founder of TAT (acquired by Blackberry for $150 in 2010), customers such as Google, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung 3 Key Points: Find a place to work where you don't know stuff—it'll keep you interested. If you're an entrepreneur, always UPSELL next year's revenue number. Embrace your weaknesses, because they're actually your strengths. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:28 – Hampus joins the show 02:28 – The exit for TAT—The Astonishing Tribe 03:40 – Motorola, Sony, Samsung, Nokia 04:00 – 18 month sales cycles, for $1.5 million dollar contracts plus $3-4 million in implementation services 04:55 – Blackberry Acquiring TAT 05:26 – The Blackberry Playbook 07:20 – Getting acquired by Blackberry 07:54 – Acquisition price 08:25 – If you're an entrepreneur—NEVER—low-ball next year's revenue number 09:04 — $150 million in cash from Blackberry and then a cash-based retention to sign-on with Blackberry 09:45 – Why Hampus left Blackberry 12:30 – Know everything about your clients 13:00 – Hampus has put $2.5 million into startups 14:15 – Brisk's revenue for October 2015 11:23 — Famous Five 14:30 – B2C to B strategy 15:35 – Brisk's product pricing 16:15 – The headache of professional services 18:20 – How Brisk broke into Hootsuite 18:52 – @HAJAK 19:50 – The Famous Five Related: Want to learn how to go from $0-$10k/mo in revenue fast? Join Nathan live on the Starter Tribe Beta free workshop. Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Made to Stick and Switch (two different books) What CEO do you follow?— No What is your favorite online tool?— Tab Snooze Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Your weaknesses are your strengths and your strengths are you weaknesses Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects Mike Lazaridis – The Blackberry genius who brought Hampus to the BB team Made to Stick and Switch – Hampus' two favorite business books Tab Snooze – Turns open tabs into to-do lists