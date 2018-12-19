



How to Make a Fortune Selling on Amazon with Scott Voelker of The Amazing Seller Podcast

Ep 128 Scott Voelker joins Nathan. Scott Voelker is an Amazon FBA Seller and Podcaster helping others start their own Amazon business. 3 Key Points: Private labeling is more sustainable than retail arbitrage Calculate competitors' daily turnover via their BSR Sell like-products in order to build a brand around a market Episode Notes: 01:05 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:34 – Selling private labeling items vs retail arbitrage on Amazon 03:40 – Process of working out the daily turnover of competitors via their Amazon BSR 05:49 – How BSRs work across different categories 06:58 – Gross revenue $307,000, 38% margin 07:32 – Cross-promotion of like-products – building a brand around a market 8:50 – Cashing out of your Amazon business 10:38 – Diversification – 25% of Scott's income now comes from selling on Amazon, 75% from teaching 12:00 – Podcast launched in Feb 2015, classes didn't start until after 50 podcast episodes 13:04 – Scott's introduction to Amazon (downloadable templates) 14:13 – Podcast @ theamazingseller.com 15:15 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects. theamazingseller.com Crush It! Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Crush It! What CEO do you follow?— Pat Flynn What is your favorite online tool?— Google docs Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — No If you could let your 20-year-old self know one thing, what would it be? – To trust my gut, and that fear is an indicator that you should do something.