Why You Should Always Promote Women with Neylan McBaine

Ep 127 Neylan McBaine joins. She had a front row seat to the earliest days of digital marketing in Silicon Valley, and she's brought that experience to several top retailers' marketing efforts in the years since. Neylan has served as both an in house marketer and as an agency account planner, giving her unique insight into the challenges and benefits of each. She currently is the CMO of Brain Chase, an educational technology tool for kids that disguises online learning with premiere curriculum providers as a massive global treasure hunt for a real­life buried treasure. Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Avoid seasonality by expanding range of services provided. Expand curriculum to appeal to a wider audience. Prizes as incentive. Episode Notes: 00:59 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:44 – Witnessing 1999 – 2001 Silicon Valley dot.com boom/bust 03:40 – Brain Chase curates online curriculum for Grades 2-8 05:13 – Pricing 06:42 – Summer 2014 – 500 subscribers; 2015 – 2000 subscribers 07:21 – Price 2014 $199 down to $149 in 2015 08:22 – Seasonality – introducing new Spring and Fall semesters in Feb 2016 09:44 – Hoping to break $1 million in 2016 10:15 – Teachers and parents were targeted for marketing 11:53 – Expanded elective curriculum in 2016 to appeal to a wider audience 12:54 – Partnered with Junior Explorers (see Episode 110) 13:28 – Buried Treasure prize incentive 14:45 – Follow @NeylanMcBaine 16:23 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects. Brain Chase Junior Explorers ReWork Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Re-Work What CEO do you follow?— Jason Fried What is your favorite online tool?— Kickstarter Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20-year-old self know one thing, what would it be? How flexible I would need to be with my career.