How to Sell $300k Of Your Physical Product with Trisha Roy from Barn and Willow

Ep 123 Trisha Roy of Barn and Willow is a product manager turned entrepreneur. She is a design enthusiast and believes technology will continue solving problems! Traveled across almost all continents (except for Antarctica). Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Quality, make sure quality is obvious to customers. Social media is a unparallel marketing tool Manage marketing resources and know exactly what you are spending on them Episode Notes: 01:15 – Nathan's introduction to today's Show with Trisha Roy 01:34 – Barn and Willow 02:00 – Founded December 2014 02:14 – How do you make money? 02:30 – Online store 02:50 – Vertically integrated brand 03:30– Who gets the money? 04:00 – 85% product mark up 04:28– What are your costs? 05:04– Funding 05:31 – Cash flow positive 05:58 – Story of the name 06:44– Total transaction volume 07:06 – $20,000- $25,000 revenue per month 08:55 – How to grow transaction volume 09:19 – Customer acquisition channels 10:08 – About $70 to acquire one customer 10:50—Business deals 11:30—One big influencer per month 11:50—Offline deals 13:39 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Barn and Willow —Trisha's new online venture that is making $20-$25k per month. Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects without hiring full time employees. Poorly Made In China—By Paul Midler Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Poorly Made In China by Paul Midler What CEO do you follow?— Steve Jobs What is your favorite online tool?— Whats App and Google Keep Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Sometimes yes, sometimes no If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Be open to take more risks. Never negotiate with yourself and always ask.