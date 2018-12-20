



The Top

EP 125: Will He Take Down Udemy? $100k/mo Already with Gautam Tambay

Ep 125 Gautam Tambay of SlideRule joins Nathan. Gautam Tambay is the co­founder and CEO of SlideRule, an educational institution that teaches design and technology online, with one­on­one mentorship from industry experts. He's passionate about helping people achieve their full potential. 3 Key Points: Offer free content for lead generation. Offer greater value than competitors. Convertible S.A.F.E for funding. Episode Notes: 01:02 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:30 – Gautam joins the show 01:38 – How SlideRule works – an online school with one-on-one expert mentorship 02:23 – SlideRule was created in 2013 02:29 – Course costs and payment system 03:00 – www.mysliderule.com 03:26 – Enrolment numbers and revenue to date 04:45 – Finding customers through content marketing 05:26 – SlideRule offers a free UX design course for lead generation 06:01 – Mailing list +80,000, 2-3% conversion rate per month 06:38 – Funding – backed by Angel investors, raised just under $1 million 07:01 – Investment via Convertible S.A.F.E. (Simple Agreement for Equity) 08:00 – Cap on investment 09:00 – Gautam is 32, his first start-up. 09:08 – Mark Suster Is it time for you to earn or to learn? 09:35 – Find Gautam on Twitter @Gautambay 10:57 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects. SlideRule Is it time for you to earn or to learn? @Gautambay Getting to Leadership Steve Jobs Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Getting to Leadership, Steve Jobs biography What CEO do you follow?— Steve Jobs What is your favorite online tool?— Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No (catches up on weekends) If you could let your 20-year-old self know one thing, what would it be? Take more risks, dive into entrepreneurship