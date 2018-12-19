



Quick Way to Sell Your First Company For More Than $1m

Ep 121 Chad Wittman joins Nathan Latka. Chad sold EdgeRankChecker for about $3m and then founded Dolly, an app built to bring moving into the 21st century. 3 Key Points: If you want to reap 100% of the rewards, you need to bootstrap your business. The sharing economy has touched a variety of markets, but not every market—find your niche. Valuations are insanely high right now. Episode Notes: 01:02 – Nathan's introduction to today's show with Chad Wittman 01:25 – Edge Rank Checker 02:19 – Making $50-60K in the agency 03:00 – How Edge Rank Checker made money 03:30 – Launched in 2012 with a $30/month price point 04:22 – Two co-founders 05:40 – Within 2 months they were making $20K per month 08:20 — $60K a month at its peak before selling to Social Bakers 08:44 – Selling the technology but not the team 09:10 – Negotiating Sale Price 11:30 – 6 month earnout 11:55 – 75-25 cash-equity split 12:50 – Chad was paid out 100% b/c they were 100% bootstrapped 13:20 – MRR x $60k x 12 x 4 13:44 – The moving business digitized—Dolly 14:15 – The financial model of Dolly 15:00 – Valuations are high right now…some as high as $25X 16:05 – The sharing economy has touched a lot of form factors, but not the pack-up truck market 17:48 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects without hiring full time employees. Edge Rank Checker – Chad Wittman's original foray into entrepreneurship Dolly—Chad's new venture, an app for moving your stuff intelligently Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Getting Real (I'm listening to How to Win Friends and Influence People for free using Audible while I travel for the holidays) What CEO do you follow?— Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool?— Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Do not overvalue an idea