How to Do Your First Profitable Real Estate Deal

Episode 120 Justin Williams and Tara Williams, 8 Minute Millionaire, Click here to join the top tribe and talk to Nathan live: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Life is about passive income—passive income is where you win. Don't worry about the 1st return—dedicate yourself to the waterfall. Avoid the "this is gonna be easy" pitfall—nothing worth having is ever easy. Episode Notes: 00:55 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:47 – Justin and Tara join the show 01:57 – Why 8 minute millionaire is working so well 02:43 – The FIRST flip 03:15 – Whole Selling 04:02 – The struggle of 2011—being broke…all the money of the past had gone to debt 05:40 – 60 houses in 2011, and 100+ houses ever since 06:05 – Net profit in 2014 was roughly $1M 08:14 – Where do you invest your money? 09:04 – Fix and flip is the backbone of the business today 09:25 – Automate the business and crush passive income 10:00 – Don't focus on the 1st return, focus on the waterfall 12:15 – The plan is to have the online education surpass real estate revenues 14:16 – Don't fall into the pitfalls of "this will be easy" 14:50 – Managing the coaching lifestyle 18:55 – Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects 8 minute millionaire – A program about developing the MINDSET of a millionaire House Flipping HQ – Learn how to flip houses for free with house flipper Justin Williams Outwitting the Devil—A great business book from Napoleon Hill Famous 5 Favorite Book?—Outwitting the Devil What CEO do you follow?—Nathan Latka What is your favorite online tool?—Google Calendar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Life is going to be OK.