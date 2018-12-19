The Top
EP 109: How BiggerPockets Grew to 10,000+ paying $9/mo with Joshua Dorkin
In this episode you learn how Josh Dorkin and his partner build a membership site around real estate. They have well over 10,000 paying customers paying a minimum of $9/mo (doing over $1.2m annually). 01:03 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:38 – Welcoming Josh to the show 01:50 – Why become a web designer before a realtor? 03:12 – Josh started buying real estate at the age of 22 05:45 – Building an organic community 06:24 – You don't need to know what you're doing—just get started 07:40 – Building something credible means requiring real names 08:32 – The price-point to join bigger pockets 09:05 – Bigger Pockets was built to get Josh answers he needed himself. 10:58 – Give your users what they want 12:29 – A summary of Josh's stats 13:50 – What do you do with the cash you make?—Real estate 15:52 — @JRDorkin 17:33 – Famous Five 17:50 – Delivering Happiness 18:20 – Tony Hseih 18:33 – None 18:55 – No 19:24 – Being an entrepreneur is hard and lonely so start building your network early on 3 Key Points: Find creative ways to make money. Have cash?—Find a way to put it in real estate. Be credible to yourself and to others—it's the easiest way to be successful.