



The Top

801: The $60M King of Ticket Sales

Jayesh Parmar. He’s a serial entrepreneur with two decades of event industry experience. Currently, he’s the CEO and co-founder of Picatic and is listed as one of the world’s top 10 tech entrepreneurs disrupting the event industry. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Amy How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Failure is just a data point” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Jayesh to the show 02:10 – Picatic brings people together and does things that are absolutely different from others 02:22 – Picatic has given away a product for free 02:55 – Picatic has changed the ballgame with their pro product 03:13 – Picatic offers Picatic Anywhere which is a new ticketing service 04:00 – The bigger stream for Picatic is the commission-based stream 05:00 – Average pay for Picatic varies 05:26 – Picatic has a basic product which is free and the pro product which is commission-based 05:33 – Base rate is a dollar and commission rate is 2.5% per ticket 05:46 – Stripe is on top of Picatic 06:18 – Enterprise API ranges from $5K to $100K depending on the API calls and ticket sales 06:58 – Event businesses are seasonal, but Picatic has partnered with different venues and organizations that aren’t seasonal 08:00 – Picatic was launched in 2008 as a side project 08:20 – Picatic went through Extreme Startup and got $250K with 10% equity 08:33 – Picatic has raised $1.5M as additional capital 09:22 – First year revenue is less than $10K 09:48 – 2015 revenue is less than a $100K 10:05 – As an event organizer, Jayesh wanted to de-risk events 10:31 – Picatic has pivoted from their previous model 11:40 – 2016 revenue 12:22 – The revenue is around $1.2M 12:40 – Team size is 15 based in Vancouver, Canada 13:55 – 2017 goal 14:05 – Picatic grows 100% year over year 14:25 – Jayesh has been going to different events to market his Picatic by being a doorman 16:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t stick with your current business model just because—test other models that your company could benefit from. The online ticketing world is consistently improving. The best way to get your business out there is by marketing it yourself. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives