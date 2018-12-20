



803: SaaS: Email He Used To Get From $0 to $10k MRR

Spencer Coon. He's the co-founder of HiBox.co and Joincube. He has over 5 years of experience in enterprise collaboration software and 7 years working internationally. He has managed teams across 3 continents and 5 countries. Previously, he was in investment banking at JP Morgan in New York City. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Black Swan What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Intercom How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Spencer wished he knew that technology was going to be more of his passion Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Spencer to the show 02:20 – HiBox is a collaboration app for teams 02:31 – It has an artificial intelligence to bring everything together and enhance productivity 03:19 – HiBox is a SaaS model with a 14-day free trial 03:30 – It has 3 different versions, including a pro version and an enterprise version 03:57 – ARPU is $32 a month 04:03 – An average account has 7-8 people 04:55 – Spencer wanted to have his own product, so he left JP Morgan 05:13 – He wanted to create something tangible and has been passionate about Latin America 05:39 – Spencer started HiBox in Buenos Aires 05:46 – It's less competitive to start a business in Latin America with talented people and their rates are more competitive 06:16 – There are 5 people on the tech team and 15 people in total 06:28 – Most of the team is in Barcelona 06:36 – Spencer left JP Morgan in 2012 and went to another company where he met his now business partner 07:28 – First year revenue was less than $10K 07:43 – HiBox is Spencer's first baby as an entrepreneur 08:00 – Spencer used up his savings to start HiBox 08:41 – HiBox has raised some seed rounds 08:54 – It was more difficult to access VC funds in the USA because HiBox is based in Latin America 09:16 – They had 2 priced rounds with a total of $500K funds raised 10:00 – Spencer is still in the middle of negotiations for their next round 10:20 – Over 10K companies have signed up to HiBox and there are 35K active users 10:38 – HiBox is their main focus at the moment 10:42 – Joincube is an enterprise social network focused on multi-national companies in Latin America 11:13 – There are 300 companies paying for HiBox 11:30 – MRR is around $10K for the pro version 11:54 – Last month's revenue 13:05 – Joincube will become HiBox corporate 13:34 – Gross monthly churn is 6.2% 15:10 – Spencer shares why their product would still be beneficial for their clients after the upgrade 15:46 – It's almost similar to Intercom, but better 16:00 – CAC is $233 16:10 – Most are used for online ads 16:26 – It is a fully weighted CAC 16:38 – $3K was spent on paid advertising last month 16:57 – Spencer is hoping that the business will be profitable at the outset 17:32 – They're doing as many tests as they can 18:05 – ARR target by the end of 2017 19:00 – Weirdest thing we ever did to acquire clients was tell them I lost a bet and would give them a 50% discount forever 20:00 – Gross margin 20:48 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It's never too late to start your entrepreneurial journey. Starting your business in a country with less competition is a cost-efficient and wise decision. An upgrade should NOT affect customer loyalty and their experience with your product.