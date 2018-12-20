



804: SaaS: Yapp Passes 80,000 Events Powered

Maria Seidman. She is the CEO and co-founder of Yapp, the top platform for event applications. Prior to Yapp, she was the GM for mobile and VP for Warner Bros. Digital Distribution. She has her MBA from Stanford and her BA from Yale and resides in New York City. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – How What CEO do you follow? – Stewart Butterfield Favorite online tool? — FullStory and Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5-7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Take more risks" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:41 – Nathan introduces Maria to the show 02:29 – Yapp already has 85K apps published on their platform since they started 02:28 – Yapp was founded in 2011 and launched in 2012 02:56 – Maria left Warner Bros in 2010, then she met her co-founder for Yapp and they started in 2011 03:40 – Yapp's market is professional events or the "mice industry" 03:54 – Yapp provides event technology for organizers who are in corporations or associations 04:25 – Yapp isn't for casual events 04:56 – Yapp is a SaaS business and charges monthly fees 05:17 – Nathan shares how his former business, Heyo, was seasonal and the churn was difficult to manage 05:40 – Maria shares how Yapp attracts customers because of its affordability and its ability to adapt to different types of events 06:10 – Yapp has an internal communications tool 06:44 – Most customers are having multiple events per year 07:00 – Yapp's pricing starts at $400 up to their volume pricing which is annual 07:32 – Small organizations tend to avail of Yapp more 08:34 – Team size is 5, all remote 08:48 – 3 are engineers, 1 in marketing and Maria is in charge of other tasks 09:12 – Yapp started with a small debt round for capital, but was bootstrapped after the growth 10:19 – The investors were supportive of Yapp 10:45 – Maria aims for Yapp to be a group of tools targeting marketing and events 12:14 – Yapp is in a competitive market and can't share their numbers 12:42 – Yapp is focused on their ARPU and is going deeper on the enterprise 13:16 – Maria shares the weirdest thing she did to get customers was sneak into tradeshows 15:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The seasonality of the business affects churn drastically so having a second revenue stream is a must. Smaller groups are having more events than corporations are having within the frame of a year. Applications that are versatile get more users, especially from the business market.