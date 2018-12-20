



805: SaaS: 30,000 Customers Make Him King of Call Tracking and Attribution

Todd Fisher. He's the co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, a top rated call automation and lead management platform serving over 30K businesses around the globe. Todd developed the initial software and continues to be the driving technical force behind the company. He has also made a number of notable developments in the technical field, especially within the Ruby on Rails community. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk and Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — it How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Get your shit together" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan introduces Todd to the show 02:00 – CallTrackingMetrics has 30K paying customers 02:45 – CallTrackingMetrics sells phone numbers and provides functionality and features to those 03:08 – It can track which ads resulted to a phone call 03:27 – CallTrackingMetrics was launched in 2011 03:40 – Todd started with Revolution Health Group in 2005, then in Captico in 2008 04:24 – Todd started with a website that accepts credit cards for CallTrackingMetrics 04:58 – Todd met his wife in 2008, and who is also part of the CallTrackingMetrics company 06:00 – First year revenue was around $10K MRR 06:26 – In 2012, CallTrackingMetrics had 1700 customers which became 5K in 2013 06:43 – Currently, they're passing 30K customers 07:05 – Todd shares how they increased the number of their customers 07:42 – The first few customers found CallTrackingMetrics through a small landing page which was put into Google AdWords 08:30 – Todd's conversation with Living Social's founder, Erin 08:55 – Todd learned the RIGHT way to target customers through AdWords the HARD way 09:28 – Todd tracks their own app 09:46 – Last month, they spent 6-figures on AdWords and they also did other paid channels 10:49 – Average CAC 11:20 – Customers pay an average of $2K a month from a marketing agency 11:46 – Call tracking is an enhancer for their campaign 12:08 – CallTrackingMetrics has two types of customers 12:43 – 20% of the 30K customers are marketing agencies 13:16 – Last month's MRR is around $1.2M 15:04 – Churn is around 6% monthly 15:43 – Team size is 23, 15:55 – 3 in sales, 2 in marketing, 5 engineers and most are in support 17:35 – The Famous Five 20:08 – CallTrackingMetrics is totally bootstrapped Key Points: Continue to explore what you want to do until you find something that will make you content and happy. Ask around for opinions and don't make decisions out of frustration. Create something that adds value and brings joy to others.